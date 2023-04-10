El Camino College journalism students win big at New York conference

Nindiya Maheswari (left), Brittany Parris, Igor Colonno, Eddy Cermeno, Khoury Williams, Stefanie Frith, Ethan Cohen and Greg Fontanilla celebrate together after winning numerous awards at the College Media Association Convention hosted in New York on March 11. (Photo courtesy of Rosemary Montalvo)

The Union’s seven-student delegation made a triumphant return from the 2023 College Media Association Spring National College Media Convention in New York City, having scooped up an impressive 20 awards.

Top prizes included: Best News Website, Best Multimedia Package, Best Newspaper Website and Best Two-Year College Magazine for publication Warrior Life.

Editor-in-Chief of The Union Khoury Williams said it “feels amazing” when looking back at the life-changing event.

“The team we’ve been able to build over the last year has been absolutely phenomenal,” Williams said. “[The staff] all deserve the awards they won because they put so much hard work into this.”

This was Williams’ second visit to New York City for the College Media Association, or CMA, Convention and this time it felt more special to him.

Stefanie Frith, student media adviser and journalism professor, couldn’t agree more.

“It’s a real honor when they pick up one of these awards,” Frith said.

The College Media Association convention is more than just award shows, it’s a weekend-long event that provides valuable workshops for students looking to work in the industry and the opportunity to network with attendees and media professionals.

“There’s more to it than ‘we’re going to this competition’ or ‘we’re going to go to this thing that offers workshops,” Frith said. “It’s an opportunity to get some life experience…they usually come back even more excited for the journalism industry.”

This year the student delegation had the privilege of having lunch at NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and a meeting with Executive Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion of NBCU News Group Yvette Miley. A tour of the newsroom and the sets of “Good Morning America” and “The Tonight Show” were also part of the experience.

El Camino College is one of two California colleges and the only community college to have a partnership with the NBCUniversal Academy. The partnership provided a $100,000 scholarship fund split between 20 students and valuable networking and work opportunities.

Greg Fontanilla, sports editor and co-photo editor of The Union, considers his experience that weekend to be rewarding.

“This conference was very eye-opening,” Fontanilla said. “We got to network and connect with some higher-ups who work with NBC.”

“Hearing the stories of others who made it in this business was very life-changing…I’m sure [the other six delegates] can tell you the same thing,” Fontanilla said.

Delfino Camacho, The Union’s social media editor, followed the events through Twitter.

“It almost felt like I was there in New York,” Camacho said. “Anytime they texted [or] tweeted something I read it immediately.”

This was how he found out he had won first place for Best Newspaper Column and third place for Best Headline Portfolio.

“That’s why those tweets are so great,” Camacho said. “We do them so we can get a sense back home of what they’re learning over there during the conference.”

For others, the awards the El Camino College journalism department won were validating.

Editor-in-Chief of Warrior Life Magazine, Elsa Rosales, which won Best Two-Year-College Magazine, praised the work of journalism advisers and support staff.

“We have an incredible team because of the experience of advisors, Stefanie Frith and Kate McLaughlin, and the support staff Jessica Martinez and Jack Mulkey,” Rosales said. “It’s an incredible staff we have to help us put everything together.”