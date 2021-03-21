Former ECC head football coach dies

Former head football coach John “Feather” Featherstone died at the age of 71.

The death was announced on multiple social media platforms on March 20 from multiple El Camino College coaching staff and multiple former players who played under Featherstone. No official cause of death has been revealed.

Featherstone, who was known in his community as “Feather,” became head football coach at ECC in 1985, coaching 31 seasons at the college until his retirement in 2015.

During his time as head coach, Featherstone lead the ECC Warriors to win a national championship in 1987, a state championship in 2006 and 11 conference championships. He also lead the team to 19 bowl game appearances and had an overall record of 214 wins, 119 losses and two ties.

He is survived by his wife Diane and four daughters.





