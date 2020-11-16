Racial equity initiatives praised by El Camino College president

Over the fall semester, El Camino College has hosted 15 initiatives that have taken root to support social justice, racial equality and equity for students, faculty and staff.

El Camino College President Dena Maloney presented “Progress and Actions on Race and Equity” during today’s Board of Trustees meeting.

Some of the initiatives and events listed in the presentation include the National First-Generation Awareness Week and the Black Lives Matter Art exhibition.

During the spring 2019 semester, developments brought light to systemic racism and inequity at ECC. Those developments led to a “need for action” to support anti-racism and institutional change, according to today’s Board of Trustees agenda.

Maloney said the current semester initiatives were formed using work from the Fall Professional Development Day, a virtual conference for divisions and departments at ECC with breakout sessions focused on campus culture and student success.

She also thanked the Faculty Development Committee and the Academic Senate for leading the call to action on behalf of race and equity via the theme of Fall Professional Development Day.

“We’re not just focused on events,” Maloney said. “We’re not just focused on dialogue. We’re focused on how do we lead sustainable change at El Camino College.”