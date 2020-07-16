Fall community college sports will not begin until February, says CCCAA

The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) has approved a contingency plan for the fall 2020 season that will move all fall sports to the spring 2021 season.

As controversy spreads about professional sports and how they may exist in a post-Coronavirus world, the CCCAA has made other changes to the season, including a late start to, “provide us [with] the best opportunity to return to competition,” Jennifer Cardone, Interim Executive Director of the CCCAA said in a statement on their website posted July 9.

Practice is not allowed to begin until mid-January 2021, and games are to begin in February. There will also be 30% less matches or games, and no state championships.

A previous conventional plan managed to keep every sport in its normal slot except women’s and men’s basketball, however, that is no longer possible due to large surges of COVID-19 in the state of California.

Regional championships will still be allowed but only under new guidelines that have yet to be announced.

ECC has announced that the revised 2021 schedule will be in accordance with new regulations.

The next meeting of the CCCAA will take place on Thursday, July 17, where they will discuss concerns over the new plan and other agenda items.