Annual Student Support Expo offers services to students

The Opportunity Project (TOP) is hosting the annual Student Support Expo on September 10, 2019 in the East Dining Room from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a resource fair which will showcase a financial aid lab, Warrior Pop-up shop, math study center, reading success center and more.

The fair will provide students with a variety of academic tools to help them succeed in their education, according to the EC website.

“The event has grown overtime,” Co-Coordinator of the TOP program Rocio Diaz said. “Last year we had over 350 students, this year we hope to keep going.”

TOP will be collaborating with ASO to promote the expo at Club Rush so students can expect to see their table out next week during that time.

Free lunch and a raffle ticket for opportunity drawing for Catalina Island express tickets will be available to students that attend.