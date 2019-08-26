Parking on campus free for three weeks

Parking at El Camino College will be free from Monday, Aug. 26 until Friday, Sept. 13, officials said.

Students and faculty have been confused in the past regarding whether displaying an EC parking permit on their vehicles is required during the first couple of weeks of the new semester, EC Chief of Police Michael Trevis said.

To avoid any issues, signs indicating free parking are displayed on parking payment machines throughout campus. Last semester, signs were not posted and students accidentally paid for parking not knowing it was free, Trevis said.

In a previous article published by The Union, Trevis said students looking to avoid purchasing the parking permit should not park their vehicles in the El Camino Village as anyone without a residential pass will be cited.

Trevis added that students parking at Alondra Park will also be cited by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Parking permit cost:

Motorcycle: $20

Car: $35