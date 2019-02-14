The student news site of El Camino College

News

Parking at EC is Free for the First Two Weeks

By Fernando Haro|February 14, 2019

No tickets will be given out by the El Camino College Police Department for parking inside EC’s parking lots without the appropriate permit or pass during the first two weeks of the semester, authorities said.

“We figure people are trying to figure out where to go,” EC Chief of Police Michael Trevis said. “However, we will cite cars if they’re parked in a red zone, in front of a fire hydrant, parked in staff parking, or parked in the handicap zone.”

Trevis added that students are not allowed to park at EC Village, where a residential parking permit is required, or Alondra Park, where parking is for park-goers only.

Trevis said he “encourages students” to park on campus because the Sheriff’s Department or other law enforcement will cite them if they’re parked in a place they should not be.

