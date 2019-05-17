Cosmetology department offers salon services to community

Styling and salon services are offered by the El Camino College Cosmetology Department, by appointment only, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday and Friday.

Services include haircuts, hair coloring, scalp treatments and shampooing—available to anyone throughout the community during the fall and spring semesters.

“We also do things like men’s cuts, manicures, and pedicures,” Tatum Patterson, cosmetology major and president of the Cosmetology Club, said. “ We’re open to everyone, and students get a discount.”

All services provided are performed by EC cosmetology students in-house with the professional tools and equipment of an off-campus salon.

Call (310) 660-3593, ext: 3602 for more information on prices, services, and appointment scheduling.