Venue, date set for annual fashion show

The annual El Camino College fashion show, themed “Runway to Wonderland,” will take place in the East Dining Room, located inside the Student Activities Center, on Monday, June 3.

A reception will be held at 7 p.m. with the fashion show itself beginning at 7:30 p.m.

People who purchase a ticket will be entered into a drawing or raffle held during the reception.

Winners of the drawing will receive prizes from various participating companies including Sephora.

Presale tickets will be available for $10 in the Industry Technology Education Center’s (ITEC) Division Office and $15 the day of the show.

Students and faculty with a valid EC ID and attendees under 12 years old can purchase discounted tickets for $8.

Additional tickets can be purchased in the cosmetology department.

Fashion and design professor Dr. Vera Bruce Ashley said “attendees should look forward to our young student designers show their talent and flair in an effort to get top awards.”