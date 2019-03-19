The student news site of El Camino College

Campus police to move to student services

By Lydia Lopez|March 19, 2019

A revision for El Camino College job descriptions was discussed during the latest College Council meeting on Monday, March 18.

Vice President of Human resources Jane Miyashiro said during the meeting that campus police will now fall under student services, moving over from administrative services.

“Our campus police is really a support service for our students and their safety, as well as the rest of the staff and faculty,” Jane Miyashiro said during the meeting.

The revision in job descriptions means campus police will have an acting role in student services.

EC follows in the steps of other community colleges like Santa Monica College, which also has its campus police under student services.

“I really think we are going to gain something by moving the police services closer to student service because primarily [campus police] deal with and interact with students,” Dena Maloney, EC superintendent and president, said during the meeting.

This decision comes after the departure of Vice President of Administrative Services, Brian Fahnestock, who resigned in March after 18 months at EC. Fahnestock was replaced by interim Vice President of Administrative Services James Buysse, according to the EC website.

Maloney said Buysse spent 20 years as the Vice Chancellor of Riverside Community College District and has worked several interim roles, most recently as Vice Chancellor of Business Services for the South Orange Community College District.

The VP of Administrative Services oversees many departments on campus such as the Bookstore and Fiscal Services while the VP of Student Services, Miyashiro, focuses on improving the student experience, according to the EC website.

Jane Miyashiro said administration services and student services job descriptions will also be revised due to the effect created by police moving over services.

“[The change is] not moving job descriptions over, Marc Stevens, director of public information and government relations, said. “It’s just revising job descriptions to reflect the fact campus police is moving from administrative services to student services.”

The next College Council meeting will be Monday, April 1, at 1:30 p.m. in the Library Room 202.

Updated: 6:58 p.m., March 20, Headline was adjusted for accuracy.

