Transfer Center offers students UCLA tour

By Kealoha Noguchi|March 10, 2019

Presentations for admissions, financial aid and scholarships at UCLA will be funded by El Camino’s Transfer Center on Friday, March 15.

The tour will have representatives from all nine UC campuses.

Students can sign up at the Transfer Center by turning in an application along with a five dollar refundable deposit.

Blanca Prado, student services adviser at the Transfer Center said they will be taking applications until March 13.

However, there is a limit of 45 students that can attend, but if the applications exceed 45, a waitlist will be created.

“We will have a waitlist and if students move from the waitlist to the [official] roster, the Transfer Center will call to see if they are still interested,” Prado said.

Students will depart on a bus in front of Marsee Auditorium at 7:00 a.m. and will return around 4:30 p.m.

Prado said the tour is “not just to encourage students for UCLA but for all nine UC’s.”

