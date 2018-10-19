EC granted permanent restraining order against student who was ‘coming to get you all,’ according to official documents

A permanent restraining order was granted to El Camino College at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse Friday Oct. 19 against the 43-year-old EC student who allegedly threatened EC employees, officials said.

The EC employees in attendance today smiled, as Commissioner Kimberly Dotson granted their request after the original hearing on Oct. 2 had been “continued at the request of the party.”

“A permanent restraining order will be granted,” Dotson said. “It will be in effect today and will expire Oct. 19, 2021.”

Ernest Cranmer was arrested on Monday, Sept. 10, suspended from school and given a temporary restraining order after allegedly leaving explicit voicemails and emails to EC employees.

EC Attorney Michael Travis said Cranmer and Joseph Pittera, Cranmer’s lawyer who was absent due to illness, did not present themselves in court to dispute the allegations or the restraining order.

“His counsel wasn’t going to oppose,” Travis said.

During the hearing, Student Services Technician, Bonnie Mercado, said Cranmer left six voicemails on her extension and emailed her the threats directly.

“I’m coming to get you all, you mother——– son of a b—-, ” Cranmer said in one of the voicemails, according to the Temporary Restraining Order document.

In a previous interview, Cranmer’s mother Mayrla Cranmer said her son has been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, a disability which results in impulsive and hyperactive actions

“He has a disability,” Mayrla Cranmer said. “If he was in the right mind, he wouldn’t have said what he did.”

Cranmer’s attorney, Joseph Pittera said that because this is an ‘ongoing criminal case’ he is not at liberty to make any statements.

Pittera added that Cranmer is also diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome.

Cranmer’s permanent restraining order comes soon after the EC Chief of Police, Michael Trevis, said that James Lemus, who also made threats towards the EC community in 2014, had his own permanent restraining order from EC recently renewed, for another three years, by EC Attorney, Michael Travis.

“Travis comes and requests the renewal,” Trevis said. “Lemus was served but he did not show up to court.”

As for Cranmer, Travis said that many factors will determine whether Cranmer’s restraining order will be renewed in the future, with one of them being that Cranmer may not follow the rules set forth by the restraining order.

Whether Cranmer will face an additional criminal charge for the threats he made is yet to be determined.

“[EC] sent the case to the District Attorney’s office and it is under review,” Trevis said.