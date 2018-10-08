Flu Shot Clinic at El Camino

A free Flu Shot Clinic, hosted by the Student Health Services Center, was held at El Camino College from Oct. 1 to 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on the Library Lawn, Outreach and Events Coordinator, Crystal Albert, said.

Once a year in October, the Student Health Fee funds two large tents on the Library Lawn filled with nurses and faculty in white coats.

Students and faculty walked over to the Library Lawn and received a free flu vaccine at their best suited time, with the open availability that was offered by the Health Center.

“It’s convenient for students because they can stop by and not worry about getting it elsewhere,” Albert, said. “They can get it in between classes or during their breaks.”

This semester, 22-year-old geology major, Cody Dougherty-Wise, attended this event and received a free flu vaccine.

No pain was experienced when being vaccinated with the flu shot, Dougherty-Wise said.

Students enrolled in El Camino’s Nursing program administered vaccines for those who attended this event.

The nursing students giving the flu vaccinations were supervised by licensed clinical instructors.

Both the students giving and receiving the vaccines are always overseen by professionals, Johanna Burgos, a 33-year-old El Camino nursing major, said.

It is a good idea to get a flu vaccine because it “prevent(s) you from getting the flu during the flu season,” Burgos added.

Burgos confirmed that she is also getting a flu vaccination herself.

The Health Center encouraged students to receive the flu shot because “besides reducing illness and severity and getting the flu, it helps protect others who haven’t been vaccinated or (those in) an at-risk population,” Albert said.