EC creative arts journal accepting spring submissions

By Samuel HillApril 3, 2018

Myriad flyer describing the deadlines for submission. The deadline for Myriad submissions is 11:59 p.m. on April 11. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

The EC creative arts journal, Myriad, is currently welcoming submissions from students during the spring semester, with the submission deadline being Wednesday, April 11.

“Myriad is a collective publication of poetry, short stories and creative work from the students of El Camino,” Myriad editor-in-chief Miguel Castellanos said. “It is an official publication so if you ever want to say you’ve been published, this is a good opportunity.”

Myriad has existed at EC since 1961, originally called the Literary Roundtable, and has published almost every single year since its conception, with its goal being to “give a platform to the creativity on campus”.

“As a writer, I feel as though its a good opportunity to put your work out there,” Myriad editor Azalia Ramos Mora said. “Personally I am pretty shy about what I write but the good thing about (Myriad) is that everything you submit is anonymous, giving everyone a fair chance of being featured no matter who you are.”

Students who are interested in submitting their work to the Myriad are able to be print published or published online through the official e-book.

A student interested in submitting for print publication can submit a 500 word short story, a creative non-fiction story (max. 5000 words), three poems, one screenplay (10 page max.) or three images (JPEG, 300ppi, no compression). For students interested in submitting their work for the e-book, they can submit a musical piece, video or motion graphics piece, or an animation.

“We publish once a year, which is in the spring,” Instructor Pete Marcoux said. “We publish about 1000 copies and around 50 artists, poets, and writers combined.”

All submissions should be submitted to myriad.elcamino.edu.

“I originally joined the Myriad because it was in the line of work I wanted to do,” Mora said. “Since then, it has been a good opportunity to learn and grow in what I want to do.”

Students interested in joining Myriad can contact them through Facebook and Instagram at @the.myriad or through their website at myriad.elcamino.edu.

Editor’s Note, April 4 11:53 a.m. : This story was updated to provide the correct submission information.

