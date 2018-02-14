The student news site of El Camino College

Student Health Services give out condom roses on National Condom Day

By Emma DiMaggioFebruary 14, 2018

Handmade condom roses made by Rose Gladson, a student representative for the Student Health Center. Photo credit: Emma DiMaggio

The Student Health Center is giving out free condom roses today, Wednesday, Feb. 14, to celebrate both Valentine’s Day and National Condom Day.

The festive roses were made by Rose Gladson, who mans the Student Health Center booth on Mondays through Thursdays from around 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The Health Center always has condoms and if for whatever reason I’m not out (at the booth), they’ll be in (the Health Center),” Gladson said.

The booth, which stands between the Art North Building and the South Gym, also offers free stress balls, free sanitary items, and information on student health events occurring throughout the semester.

