The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under News

Metro-U pass offers students discounted transit prices

By Jorge VillaNovember 6, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Student transit riders now have the ability to use their El Camino ID card as a metro pass with the starting price of each 21-week semester at $210.63 and then lowers $10.03 every week, according to LA Metro as part of the U-Pass Pilot Program.

Fall semester kicked off with the announcement of the Metro U-Pass, which launched last year and is designed to boost ridership around colleges, universities and trade schools in LA county.

“It’s geared to promote ridership for college going students providing a reduce public transportation option to think about sustainability and greener ways to go about life,” Greg Toya, director of student development said.

The pilot program will provide fares for Zone 1 transits, which are Torrance and Gardena transit buses without paying any extra fee.

The TAP card which students are familiar with provides their own college discount starting at $43 a month but does not cover Zone 1, which is an additional 50 cents a fare.

Applicants of the Metro college discount can only apply with a 12 unit cap versus the Metro U-Pass 6 unit minimum required to qualify.

Although the school semester has started “the 26-week-pass can be bought at any time and the reduced cost schedule makes it affordable as time goes on,” Toya said.

Students in good-standing with their classes will need to verify on the LA Metro site which will enable the applicants to receive a registration code, in which you may purchase the pass inside the bookstore at school.

“We recognize that the board of trustees in El Camino has a goal to address like food transportation, and security for students and Metro U-Pass helps fulfill that goal,” Toya said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under News

“IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” stickers and flyers cover northern side of campus
“IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” stickers and flyers cover northern side of campus
Anthropology Club hosts Dia de Los Muertos celebration on Library Lawn

The Library Lawn was filled with music, color, and skulls on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.The event hosted by the Anthropology Club and was ...

California legislators order CSU officials to let in more local students to neighboring universities
California legislators order CSU officials to let in more local students to neighboring universities
EC music student creates scholarship as a memorial to daughter
EC music student creates scholarship as a memorial to daughter
Campus commemorates the 200-year legacy of Mary Shelley’s novel “Frankenstein”
Campus commemorates the 200-year legacy of Mary Shelley’s novel “Frankenstein”
The student news site of El Camino College
Metro-U pass offers students discounted transit prices