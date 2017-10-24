The student news site of El Camino College

Campus commemorates the 200-year legacy of Mary Shelley’s novel “Frankenstein”

By Jorge VillaOctober 24, 2017

A+pen+and+knife+lay+on+the+middle+of+the+slab+enclosed+within+the+open+space+parameters+of+the+LED+lighting.The+%22Diodati+Revisited%22+is+a+reinterpretation+art+installation+of+the+Villa+Diodati%2C+where+author+Mary+Shelley+conceived+the+idea+for+novel+%22Frankenstein%22+which+is+located+at+the+MBBM+building+in+room+137..
A pen and knife lay on the middle of the slab enclosed within the open space parameters of the LED lighting.The "Diodati Revisited" is a reinterpretation art installation of the Villa Diodati, where author Mary Shelley conceived the idea for novel "Frankenstein" which is located at the MBBM building in room 137..

With a towering stance, his barrel-chest, squared jaw and washed-out green hue depict the creation present in author Mary Shelley’s novel “Frankenstein,” which inspired a legion of writers.

This larger-than-life fable character influenced over 200 years of reincarnations, which were commemorated through panel discussions, workshops and screenings at El Camino College at the Marsee Auditorium on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The theme surrounding the event was to “make the connection between art and science,” Betty Sedor, director of community education, said. “I decided that the perfect thing to do would be (to throw the event). It’s the 200 year anniversary of the publication of the novel ‘Frankenstein’ by Mary Shelley.”

The event was hosted a day after Friday the 13th— a Halloween-adjacent date— and was met with a diverse age turnout comprised of five to 40-year-old attendees.

The event entrance fee was $10 for adults and $5 for children over the age of eight.

The patio outside of the Marsee Auditorium launched a set by DJ Jenny Nono, who played a slew of Halloween-esque music. The music ranged from pulsating electronica to shrieking riffs of horror punk rock music.

Along with the music was a collage of Halloween inspired images projected onto the side of the building facing the orange and yellow color-coordinated pulpy bean bags.

FRANKENSTIEN200_81.jpg

A child walking in-between the velvet-esque bean bags placed in the patio outside the Marsee Auditorium on Oct. 14.

Also available was live screen-printing by an independent screen printing company from San Pedro, “Calimucho.” They offered free print jobs for anyone who brought a T-shirt or other items containing cotton fabric.

The print graphic was a daunting image of Frankenstein from the 1931 film of the same name by James Whale, with the text print on the top reading “Frankenstein 200” and on the bottom “It’s Alive.”

Pre-made T-shirts and tote bags of the same graphic were on sale as well.

FRANKENSTIEN200_52.jpg

Live screen printing pop-up of limited "Frankenstein 200" graphic T-shirts in the patio outside of the Marsee Auditorium on Oct. 14.

Sitting adjacent were makeshift laboratories with members of the EC Chemistry Department wearing, as a uniform, green “Frankenstein 200” T-shirts. In order to engage, attendees the staff could use simple chemistry, of which any level of experience could partake.

FRANKENSTIEN200_42.jpg

Members of the EC Chemistry Department showcasing the process of sublimation using dry ice and color dye water in lab flasks for "Frankenstein 200" on Oct. 14.

FRANKENSTIEN200_31.jpg

This is a makeshift workshop inspired by the science behind the Frankenstein monster, using a substance known as oobleck that can be stretched and ripped without compromising its semi-liquid state. The maker stations were located outside of the patio in the Marsee Auditorium for the "Frankenstein 200" event on Oct. 14.

In contrast, while the maker stations devoted time to showcasing the science inspired by Frankenstein’s alchemy, they were only a fraction of what was inside of the auditorium, which steered the focus onto the art aspect.

Inside, the first black and white 1931 film of “Frankenstein” was shown to audiences, followed by a panel discussion about the movie and novel.

The panel discussion signified an effort to deconstruct and analyze the themes surrounding the Frankenstein monster.

Panelists included Fuson Wang, who was the host who lead the discussion, Chelsea Henson, who has an expertise in “monster studies” with a medieval slant, Jim Towns, filmmaker and Teresa Palos, EC biology and microbiology professor.

FRANKENSTIEN200_85.jpg

The only activity that required hopping into a white van in the front of the Marsee Auditorium was the interactive art installation located at the MBBM Building in room 137.

The “Diodati Revisited” is an interpretation of the Villa Diodati in Switzerland, where Mary Shelley’s conceived the idea for her novel “Frankenstein” during the summer of 1816.

The room was dark and the only source of light were fluorescent LED light tubes, in which the minimalist structure was built on. Placed meticulously in the middle was a slab where a pen and knife laid parallel to each other.

FRANKENSTIEN200_66.jpg

EC staff circle around the parameters of the LED lighting, where a pen and knife lay on the middle of the slab as part of the "Frankenstein 200" art installation, located at the MBBM building in room 137, north side of Manhattan Beach Boulevard. The "Diodati Revisited" is a reinterpretation of the Villa Diodati, where author Mary Shelley conceptualized the concept of "Frankenstein."

Ominous noise like a pulseless electric activity with an underlying sound of heavy rain came out of the alternative space which was intended for creatives, according to Sedor, who curated the event.

She hoped people felt inspired to create art like Shelley’s in the space.

It will stay open on Fridays and Saturdays until 2018.

Football players kneel to raise awareness for racial injustice
Football players kneel to raise awareness for racial injustice
