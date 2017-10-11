Student transported to hospital after having bleach thrown on her by ‘best friend’
A bright red McCormick Ambulance truck was stationed outside the Student Health Center the night of Wednesday, Oct. 11, set to transport a female El Camino student to the hospital.
A family member said, following a lingering altercation, the student allegedly had bleach thrown on her by her “best friend.”
The family member later added that “best friend” has been arrested.
This story is seeking further updates.