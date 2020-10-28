Safe in person voting tips

As voting continues across the country, here are some safe voting tips and options to help keep voters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals voting in person can protect themselves from the virus by wearing face masks and socially distancing from other voters. Keeping in mind the virus can still spread via touch.

According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) polling locations and voters page, “It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.”

Although individuals may be at risk, precautions have been put in place at polling locations for both voters and workers.

According to LA Vote, workers will be wiping and sanitizing all surfaces and Ballot Marking Devices after each voter, as well as provide coverings and gloves for those who need them.

The CDC also recommends that individuals voting in person to do their part before, during and after voting.

According to the same CDC page, individuals should wash their hands before and after voting, disinfect their hands after touching frequently touched surfaces like door knobs and voting machines, and cough and sneeze into their elbows.

Following protocols set by health officials reduces the risks of contracting COVID-19 and allows individuals to vote safely.