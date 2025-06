Joanna Medawar Nachef, El Camino College professor and director of choral and orchestral activities, took her final bow after 30 years alongside Kenner Bailey, piano accompanist for 25 years, who are both retiring.

The ECC Symphony Orchestra, Chorale, Concert Choir, Women’s Chorus and the Joanna Medawar Nachef Singers combined for “A Legacy of Excellence – 30th Anniversary Celebration” at 8 p.m Saturday, May 31, in the Marsee Auditorium.

