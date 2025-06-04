The student news site of El Camino College

Retiring professor, choral director honored at 30th anniversary concert

By Kaitlyn GochezJune 4, 2025
El Camino College professor Joanna Nachef conducts the ECC Symphony Orchestra and Choir at the Marsee Auditorium on Saturday, May 31. The concert, titled “A Legacy of Excellence – 30th Anniversary Concert” is in honor of Nachef as she is set to retire from ECC by the end of this semester marking the end to a 30-year-long career as a dedicated educator. (Mario Trejos | The Union)

Joanna Medawar Nachef, El Camino College professor and director of choral and orchestral activities, took her final bow after 30 years alongside Kenner Bailey, piano accompanist for 25 years, who are both retiring.

The ECC Symphony Orchestra, Chorale, Concert Choir, Women’s Chorus and the Joanna Medawar Nachef Singers combined for “A Legacy of Excellence – 30th Anniversary Celebration” at 8 p.m Saturday, May 31, in the Marsee Auditorium.

The concert consisted of various artists and choirs in performance.

“This is such a great concert, it’s her last one and I guess my last choir concert. It’s great to see such a big crowd,” Bailey said.

Nachef has been the ECC choral professor and director for 30 years and was the interim dean of the Fine Arts Division in 2016.

“I am feeling joy and yet a lot of tears to be walking away,” Nachef said.

Nachef, who received her doctorate in musical arts from the University of Southern California, has guest-conducted in Carnegie Hall seven times as of May 25, 2024.

The Joanna Medawar Nachef Singers, founded in 2015, is directed by Nachef.

Foto 5-196Foto 5_.jpg
El Camino College collaborative pianist Kenner Bailey performs on stage at the Marsee Auditorium on Saturday, May 31. Bailey is set to retire from ECC by the end of this semester after 25 years of service. (Mario Trejos | The Union)

JMNS is composed of vocalists with a variety of musical styles. Singers in the group have performed in The Voice, American Idol and America’s Got Talent.

Students, alumni, staff, faculty and former faculty attended the show, including Berkeley Price, the former dean of Fine Arts; Walter Cox, the associate dean of Fine Arts; and Rick Christophersen, the director of the Center for the Arts.

“Everybody came and we have such a full house, it’s just really exciting to experience that,” Bailey said.

The concert started off with the chorale performing “Laudate Dominum” by David Von Kampen and the choirs ended the show with “I’ll Be On My Way” by Shawn Kirchner.

The choirs honored Nachef with numerous flower bouquets and a golden music stand with multiple signatures.

Nachef’s devoted passion to music leaves an impact on students, alumni and all those who know her.

“That last bow was glorious,” Moises Lopez, 20, music student said. “I know even though she’s retiring, she will continue this act of goodness to the whole world and spread it,” Lopez said.

Fine Arts Director Soyun Kang will be the next choral director at El Camino College.

“I hope our music department will continue to do what we are made to do, equip students to be the best musicians and to give that gift that can multiply and make a difference in the world,” Nachef said.

