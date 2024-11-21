Advertisement
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Crafting a community: creative touches at El Camino College

By Isabella EspatNovember 21, 2024
Keyari Frye, 31, a part-time library technician, has been working at El Camino College for 10 years. “I’m trying to make the library into something nice,” she said. “I don’t want it to feel down, I just want to make it fun and exciting, and so far, I think it’s working.” (Isabella Espat | The Union)

When Keyari Frye decided to decorate a pumpkin for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she knew it needed to carry meaning.

Without sharing her plans, Frye casually asked her co-worker if she would be at work that day. Hours later, Frye handed her the pink and white pumpkin.

“I just thought about you and wanted to put a smile on your face,” Frye said to her co-worker.

Her co-worker’s eyes welled up, and in that moment, the simple craft became a symbol of care and solidarity.

For the past decade, Frye has worked part-time as a library technician at El Camino College.

Her educational journey started with earning a business degree at California State University Dominguez Hills. Continuing on her educational journey, she shifted gears and came to El Camino, where she earned degrees in psychology and sociology.

Beyond her work in the library, Frye’s love for crafting has touched those around her—whether through personalized gifts for colleagues or festive campus displays, she’s brought warmth and creativity to the Distance Education and Library Resource Centers.

Crafting was a family tradition for Frye.

Her mother introduced her to the concept of making small decorations and gifts. However, after her grandfather died, Frye put her crafting supplies aside.

Halloween-themed bouquet, one of many crafts Frye has displayed throughout the Library Resources and Distance Education Buildings.(Isabella Espat | The Union)
Halloween-themed bouquet, one of many crafts Frye has displayed throughout the Library Resources and Distance Education Buildings.(Isabella Espat | The Union)

For three years, the shelves that once held ribbons, paints, and fabric grew dusty as her motivation slipped away.

“I put a hold on it because I just didn’t really have the motivation anymore,” Frye said. “I wasn’t feeling it at all.”

Her creativity remained on pause—until one day, her niece made a simple request.

Frye’s sister approached her with an idea for a custom t-shirt, but Frye still didn’t feel ready to dive back into crafting.

Then her three-year-old niece called from Texas with a request from her aunt.

“Auntie, I want a Hello Kitty on a pink shirt with a yellow bow,” her niece said. The innocent request was enough to pull Frye out of her creative break.

She gathered the materials, made the shirt, and sent it off. Soon after, her sister called with praise.

“You took what I asked and what she asked for, and made it into something so pretty,” Frye’s sister said.

From that moment on, her family’s requests flowed in—stickers, shirts and personalized items. Frye even made decals for her brother’s fishing lure business, which now sells the products in stores.

Back at ECC, Frye’s creative touch spread throughout the campus. Her work wasn’t just limited to family—she began creating custom T-shirts and gift baskets for co-workers, especially around Mother’s Day.

“She made me three shirts for Mother’s Day,” Charissa Penn, 58, a library media technician said. “I was really happy, because my kids are in the Army, so I don’t get to see them often. For her to do that, it really was something special.”

Though Frye is the sole member of the decorating committee, she often finds help from student workers who assist in transforming the library into a more vibrant space.

Frye works on Thanksgiving posters for the Distance Education Center at El Camino College Oct. 22. (Isabella Espat | The Union)
Frye works on Thanksgiving posters for the Distance Education Center at El Camino College Oct. 22. (Isabella Espat | The Union)

“I feel like the environment at El Camino is a little more free now,” Carla Irncon, a 17-year-old biology major and student worker said. “I don’t feel as much pressure – this is my first job, so I was kind of nervous at first, but it’s really nice to help her and see her stuff around.”

Frye continues to craft, aiming to bring a sense of joy and community through her work.

“I’m trying to make the library into something nice,” she said. “I don’t want it to feel down, I just want to make it fun and exciting, and so far, I think it’s working.”

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Three-time Olympic Medalist April Ross gives tips to a student during a the volleyball clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 23. at the El Camino College sand courts. Ross was hired to take over for longtime beach volleyball coach LeValley Pattison, who retired in the spring. “I feel like being here at El Camino close to home, I can coach, pursue this career, mentor the girls here and then spend a lot of time with my family - those two things were really important,” Ross said. (Mario Trejos | The Union)
Serving up a new era: a coach on and off the court
El Camino College Academic Senate President and cosmetology professor Charlene Brewer-Smith demonstrates hair trimming techniques on Lucy Dallavo's hair on Oct. 16. Brewer-Smith has worked at El Camino since 2008.(Angel Pasillas | The Union)
From student to president: the rise of a cosmetology educator
Advanced dance students rehearse on Nov. 13 at Marsee Auditorium in preparation for the Advanced Dance Concert. The concert will be on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. in the Marsee Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for students with valid ID. (Kayla Mitchell | The Union)
A sneak peek of the Fall Advance Dance Concert
With a handheld stopwatch in hand, longtime track and field and cross-country coach Dean Lofgren prepares to send long-distance runners out for intervals on the track at Murdock Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Lofgren will be calling it a career at El Camino College after almost 40 years of coaching. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Racing for the finish: longtime cross-country, track and field coach to retire
El Camino College’s new Associate Dean of Humanities Edward Rice with his debut book, Cosmic Granny, in his office on Oct. 14. Cosmic Granny tells the story of retired space commander Norma Gnarly and her adventures with her grandchildren. (Katie Gronenthal | The Union)
Out of the box, into the cosmos
El Camino College Boxing Club members Christopher Munoz and club president Alec Rodriguez (right) spar during the a weekly meeting on Friday, Oct. 11. The Boxing Club will host an organized sparring event at Sweet Science Gym in Hawthorne on Tuesday, Nov. 26. (Mario Trejos | The Union)
Training inside and out of the ring: combining passion and purpose