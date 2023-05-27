Exploring the impact of El Camino’s journalism program on its students

By Ethan Cohen|May 27, 2023
Arts & Features
...
Taking inspiration from jazz legends Patrick Williams, Ella Fitzgerald and Miles Davis, the El Camino Studio Jazz Band captivated concert-goers on Mon...
Videos
News
Let’s all go to the drive-in: ASO hosts movie night at the Roadium
El Camino English professor takes center stage
Daily News
Enjoy an anxiety-free day: Courtesy of ChatGPT
Feeling the Blues: Studio Jazz Band takes inspiration from the classics
Quiet on set: Scene One Film Fest showcases student films
MANA program celebrates Asian and Pacific American Heritage Month
Meta-Majors Center: Helping students from all walks of life
El Camino College Art Gallery opens a new exhibit showcasing students’ artwork
Students prepare to jump to music at Choreography Showcase
Reviews
Whodunit murder-mystery play ‘Book of Days’ mesmerizes audiences
El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College