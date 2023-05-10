Morning ride to see a day in the life of El Camino College’s groundskeeper

By Nindiya A Maheswari Putri|May 10, 2023
Arts & Features
Videos
El Camino student climbs to success through the power of community
Dean of Humanities shares her leadership journey at El Camino College
Daily News
Spring Advanced Dance Concert sees students dazzle audience on stage
Students showcase their work at the Traces Photography Exhibition
Shimmy your way into the annual Spring Advanced Dance Concert
Celebrating Ramadan month and Eid al-Fitr at El Camino College
Profiles
El Camino College swimmer breaks records and her goal is to go faster
Tabletop Gaming Club fosters a sense of community by hosting weekly board and card games
Affordable ballet classes are open to students from all walks of life
It takes a village to raise a kid, the Child Development club will teach you how
