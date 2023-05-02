Celebrating Ramadan month and Eid al-Fitr at El Camino College

By Nindiya A Maheswari Putri|May 2, 2023
Arts & Features
...
Videos
Profiles
El Camino College swimmer breaks records and her goal is to go faster
Tabletop Gaming Club fosters a sense of community by hosting weekly board and card games
Affordable ballet classes are open to students from all walks of life
It takes a village to raise a kid, the Child Development club will teach you how
El Camino’s first ever archivist is here, and she is not a secret
El Camino College hired library’s first archivist
Book Bike: A new way to connect with students and campus community
Behind the scenes: El Camino’s Forensics team
Daily News
Sweet as honey: The buzzworthy tale of a beekeeping extraordinaire
ECC Writing Center offers assistance to students from various disciplines
El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College