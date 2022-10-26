Halloween costume sale is a holiday treat for students and employees

A costume rack at the Halloween Costume Sale outside the Marsee Auditorium on the first day of the two-day sale, Wednesday, Oct. 19. The costumes and clothing up for sale were all used in El Camino theater performances. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union) Photo credit: Eddy Cermeno

For under 10 dollars, members of the El Camino College community could become clothed polar bears, all manner of princesses and even a business formal elephant.

In time for Halloween a two-day costume sale held outside of Marsee Auditorium gave people the opportunity to purchase clothing and costumes that were once used in performances on campus.

With a makeshift checkout table set up right in front of the auditorium, members of the theatre department served as employees for the event.

The sale took place on Oct. 19 and 20 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., giving many members of the El Camino community a chance to view the merchandise.

While costumes for Halloween night were the initial idea for the sale many of the customers said their purchase was more of a thrift store or everyday purchase.

Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Ann O’Brien bought a silk dress and said she liked seeing clothing that was previously kept in storage being reused.

“It’s important to recycle clothing for the environment,” O’Brien said.

Music major David Molgren said he plans to wear the dress shirts and jackets he bought not for Halloween but as the weather gets cooler and for his future performances.

Many students who ended up at the event were unaware of the sale and just happened to be walking by the auditorium.

Some students noted the colorful costumes while others credited the prices as the reason they decided to browse and purchase items.

Architecture major Leila Ramos usually buys pre-made Halloween items from Party City but said that through the event she was able to buy an outfit for the holiday night.

“It was the perfect opportunity to get cheap costumes and support the school,” Ramos said.

Theater technician Kira Sherman said there is a possibility for future sale events but added that it does takes a lot of time to prepare for one. Sherman said that she had fun unearthing items from the storage room.

Costume shop manager Kim Wilkinson was the main organizer for the event and said she saw the event as a win-win situation.

Community members could purchase some quality costumes and clothing, meanwhile, the El Camino Theatre department received more storage space in return.

“I’m very happy that we have support from the department and the students during this event and that we got to share the fun in time for Halloween,” Wilkinson said.

Costumes and clothing for future theater productions will continue to be made by the costume shop. Wilkinson said she hopes more people come to see student performances.

A staff member at the event told The Union that all the business and casual clothes that do not end up being sold will be given to the Warrior Closet.

The Warrior Closet is a student support service located on campus in MBBM 130 that provides free clothing to currently enrolled students and is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On the final day of the sale tutor, Farhanna Eltaha was on her way to work on a project and happened to pass by signs advertising the event.

She left with a black pillbox-type hat, a perfect finishing piece for a flapper costume or a 1950s starlet.

“I saw the prices and thought they were amazing. Hopefully, they do this next year,” Eltaha said.