Celebrating favorite campus kittens on National Cat Day

By Elizabeth Basile|October 29, 2021

One of ECC’s campus cats lounging in the construction zone at Camino campus grounds on Thursday, Oct. 28. A high temperature day of 80° drains the cats of their energy quickly.
A cat at El Camino College takes shade in the construction zone currently underway on campus grounds on Thursday, Oct. 28. During the pandemic the feral cat population on campus has grown. Photo by Shawn Rodriguez/The Union

Last year, while the student population of El Camino College was off-campus, another population was growing on the school grounds. An overlooked but valued group of felines continue to roam the campus.

Oct. 29 is National Cat Day and so many cats are without homes. Some of El Camino College’s (ECC) cats have the campus as their home they still need food, donated by the community. However many El Camino College (ECC) cats could become part of the families of the ECC community through adoption.

From a five-week-old orphan to a playful two-year-old, Zilla, who used to be one of the campus kittens in 2019, became a well-loved part of her adopted family.

English professor Christopher Glover who adopted her said that Zilla is short for Godzilla, because of her personality.

“So she’s very bossy and a lot of personality, and kind of monstrous,” Glover said.

Glover said that Zilla turned him into a cat person. He recommends that other people adopt the ECC cats.

Two cats take shade in the construction zone at El Camino College on Thursday, Oct. 28. For years, ECC stock clerk Carl Turano devoted his time outside of work to care for the cats. Photo by Shawn Rodriguez/The Union

“There are plenty of cats at El Camino that need a lot of love. And if they have the opportunity to take one home they should,” Glover said.

Carl Turano has been feeding and taking care of the cats at ECC for over 15 years. For those who are unable to adopt an ECC cat, there are other ways to help the felines of ECC, Turano recommends bringing food donations.

“I can take care of a whole bunch of kitties if I have the food,” Turano said.

Turano said that both dry cat food such as kibble and wet food such as canned cat food is acceptable.

An empty bowl of food on El Camino College campus for the Camino cats on Thursday Oct. 28. Many cats share this single bowl of food.
A El Camino campus cat lounge area littered with old bowls, food, and Tupperware on Thursday, Oct. 28. Seemingly abandoned by the campus cats.
Before the pandemic, a cat care group made up of EC employees and residents in the EC Village area tended to the cats on campus. Photo by Shawn Rodriguez/The Union

Cats have proven useful in rodent control on campus. This was discovered when there was an effort to remove the ECC cats in 1988.

An article by The Union published in 2020 made reference to an incident covered in The Warwhoop, that after the 1988 removal the campus experienced a large infestation of rats.

According to the article, “Two years later, the campus was overrun with a rodent infestation in which rats could be found in buildings, between walls, on telephone wires and their urine and feces were found in desk and cabinet drawers, Turano said.”

In 2021, however, the pandemic caused the campus to have a population explosion of cats.

According to The Warwhoop archives, now The Union, ECC administrators had all cats removed from the El Camino College campus in 1988. Two years later the campus suffered a rat infestation. Photo by Shawn Rodriguez/The Union

“This year here has been such a terrible year with the pandemic we were not able to do anything. We couldn’t get into vets, we couldn’t get them fixed so, therefore we are blowing up not just El Camino but, you know, California’s blowing up with kitties and kitty problems,” Turano said.

Many of the cats that are brought to ECC are reportedly friendly and many of them, when caught, are put up for adoption.

“They bring me lots of kitties that are friendly I can pet and I make friends with lots of kitties, and then I do my best to find new homes for them,” Turano said.

As these kitten populations on ECC grow, the main threat to the campus roaming cats are coyotes.

“The coyotes come and they, they kill our cats,” Turano said.

These cats have become a big part of the ECC community on campus and in the community members’ homes.

For cats that have been adopted, there also is a risk to their safety with Halloween approaching. Public Information Director for Los Angeles Animal Services Agnes Sibal said that it’s important to keep your pets, especially cats, indoors on Halloween.

“What we do ask is you know if you have a cat is you know to keep them indoors because, unfortunately there are sometimes, you know, pranksters around who, you know want to, you know play a joke,” Sibal said.

The ECC campus cat strolling along the construction walkway at Camino campus on Thursday, Oct. 28 whilst avoiding the heat in the shadows.
An ECC campus cat strolls under the shade near a construction walkway on campus on Thursday, Oct. 28. Anyone interested in adopting an ECC campus cat can contact ECC stock clerk Carl Turano. Photo by Shawn Rodriguez/The Union

For those who want to adopt an ECC cat or donate to the cats on campus, they should contact Carl Turano.

“They’re really beautiful creatures, we have some really nice kitties around here,” Turano said.