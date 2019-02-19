Celebrate Black History Month with the latest crossword puzzle created by El Camino’s international students

February 19, 2019
Warning: Answers right below
Black History Month crossword puzzle created by El Camino’s international student Rui Teo.
Black History Month crossword puzzle answer key created by El Camino’s international student Rui Teo.
Tags: torrance, El Camino College, black history month, international program, south bay, Barack Obama, crossword puzzle, Bus Boycott, I have a dream, Nobel Peace prize, isn't she lovely, first state to abolish slavery, f1 visa international program, Stevie wonder, The king of pop, Satchmo, What's going on, Thirteenth amendment, Harriettubman, Oprah, Emancipation Proclamation, Michael Jackson, Martin Luther King Jr
Other stories filed under Features
Answer Key Bellow:DiwaliWigiliaHanukkahLunar New YearMardi GrasKwanzaaSaint Basil's DayEid Al-Fitr...
Warning: Answers are right below....
Features
F1 Internantional students present Holidays Around The World Crossword
Arts
Dressing as a drag queen is more than a hobby for EC student
Need a break? Try this crossword puzzle put together by El Camino’s international students
Statewide event helps students find value in traditions of international cultures
Sociology professor shares her sexuality research of observing adult film sets
Food truck relocation causes sales to ‘drop by half’
Geography professor’s photo gets published by the Los Angeles Times
Screening of ‘The Debut’ coming soon
New found motivation leads to success later in life
Student perspectives on campus safety
El Camino College Union
The student news site of El Camino College
© 2019 All Rights Reserved • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in