Celebrate Black History Month with the latest crossword puzzle created by El Camino’s international students

February 19, 2019

Warning: Answers right below

Black History Month Word Puzzle.jpg

Black History Month crossword puzzle created by El Camino’s international student Rui Teo.

Answer Key-Black History Month Word Puzzle.jpg

Black History Month crossword puzzle answer key created by El Camino’s international student Rui Teo.

