ECC Center for the Arts to present ‘The Shop Around the Corner’ play

Students from El Camino College’s Theatre Department will perform “The Shop Around the Corner” a musical performed in the style of an old-fashioned radio show with accompanying microphones, soap commercials and live sound effects.

Luke Yankee, a recurring guest director for El Camino College’s musicals, will direct the show.

According to the El Camino College Center for the Arts, “The Shop Around the Corner”, set in a 1930s perfume shop in Budapest, Hungary is a sweet, romantic comedy with a lovable innocence and a touch of old-fashioned charm.

The Campus Theatre will showcase live performances on the following dates and times:

Friday, December 3 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 4 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 5 at 3 p.m.

Friday, December 10 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 11 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 12 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students with valid college IDs.

Tickets are available for purchase both online through the Center for the Arts website and on campus.

Online ticket sales will end four hours before the performance’s planned start time. The Ticket Office is available for walk-ins on Mondays and Thursdays from 12-4 p.m. and will be available one hour before the performance.

There will be no refunds or exchanges upon paying for a ticket. At the time of purchase, all ticket holders will be sent a link to the health screening questionnaire.

Regardless of vaccination status, audience members must abide by the COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask at all times. The Ticket Office will assign seating to guarantee social distance.

In consideration of other ticket holders, children under the age of five will not be permitted to the performance.

El Camino College will be providing free parking for this event.