CARE Club talent show encourages people to express themselves

“I KNOW YOU ARE SCREWING WITH ME”, the crowd sits in silence as a young poet belts out a loud scream while she performs her spoken word.

Not knowing what to expect, audience members are drawn in and become hypnotized by the presence of this young lady.

Alyssa Poe, a young poet starts off the talent show with high expectations and leaving the audience wanting more.

This is one of 14 performances that was showcased at the talent show on Friday, April 28.

The talent show was held to give people the opportunity to express themselves, and give back to those who work so hard in supporting the CARE Club throughout the year.

“We have not had a talent show [at El Camino] for 35 years,” Clarence Davis, CARE spokesperson said.

The CARE club holds fundraisers, and is one of the most active clubs on campus. The advisors, and members try to involve other clubs to motivate more students and participants.

“The money that we raise goes towards this event, but also at the end of the semester we use it as scholarships for our students,” CARE Club Advisor Breeanna Bond said.

Performers from all over the South Bay were brought in to showcase their talent, and it inspired others to do the same.

“We find passion in coming up with stuff and playing,” Ivan Morales, 20, guitarist said.

Morales and his band mates created their band, “Room 85” and are based at EC Compton Center. Their band consists of playing Indie Alternative, Ska, and Reggae.

“Create what you feel and be proud of it,” Alex Gaytan, 23, guitarist said

Aliyah Rodriguez,16, who hails from Lynwood High School performed a tribute to pop singer Adele.

“Music is my passion,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez heard about the talent show and was brought in by her aunt Rosa Perez, who is also a CARE club member who helped coordinated the event.