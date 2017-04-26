The student news site of El Camino College

Art reception in honor of professor showcases images of mirrors and windows

By Alex TorresApril 26, 2017

The art reception has been a tradition at El Camino every spring semester since 1992, as black and white, color, and digital artwork of students are displayed through out the room.

This year marked its’ 25th year anniversary in the campus library on Friday, April 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. and was open to the public at no cost.

The exhibition this year was dedicated to Susan Saint Mary who was an adjunct professor at EC for 24 years. She died in spring of 2016.

The theme of the art reception was mirrors and windows, in honor of Mary.

“This years theme is to explore the concept where a photograph mirrors an internal experience,” professor Darilyn Rowan said.” It can be a spiritual idea or is the photograph a window onto the world as we wanted students to explore with whatever subject matter they chose that idea of reflection.”

A total of 74 photographs were displayed in the room. All of them were from current students and alumni who were paying their respects to professor Mary,

Miyung Kim, 39, photography major, was one of the many students who attended the event to see her work being displayed among her fellow classmates. Her art piece was of a puddle reflecting light in a mountain.

“I can express my feelings by shooting pictures,” Kim said.”I like to shoot landscapes, people, you know, stuff that you see everyday.”

Kim has been doing photography for over 10 years and it has played a huge roll in her life.

Not everyone who attended the event had their work on display. Former EC student Xavier Candelario, 23, criminal justice major, who currently attends Cal State Los Angeles was informed about the event by a friend.

“When I was a student here I never attended any of these events,” Candelario said. “They never really got my attention until I showed up today and all I can say is that these students really have talent.”

