Center for the Arts presents Egypt film

The El Camino Center for the Arts will be presenting the film “Egypt’s Secret Side” on Monday, April 17 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Marsee Auditorium, according to a Center for the Arts employee.

“The filmmaker, Karin Muller will introduce the movie and the audience will just watch it all the way through,” Nancy Adler, production manager for the Center of the Arts said.

Egypt’s Secret Side takes you on a dramatic, fast-paced, and unforgettable journey through a side of Egypt that few Westerners will ever see, according to the Center for the Arts website.

There are three ways that students and the community can get tickets.

In person at the EC ticket office, which is open Mondays through from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

By phone 310-329-5345

Online at www.centerforthearts.org

Tickets are $9 for the general public and $8 for Senior Citizens and students with a valid EC student ID, according to the Center for the Arts website.

Attendees who do not have a parking permit will be required to buy a daily parking pass for $3.