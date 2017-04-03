The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Arts, Previews

Center for the Arts presents Egypt film

By Sydney FajardoApril 3, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The El Camino Center for the Arts will be presenting the film “Egypt’s Secret Side” on Monday, April 17 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Marsee Auditorium, according to a Center for the Arts employee.

“The filmmaker, Karin Muller will introduce the movie and the audience will just watch it all the way through,” Nancy Adler, production manager for the Center of the Arts said.

Egypt’s Secret Side takes you on a dramatic, fast-paced, and unforgettable journey through a side of Egypt that few Westerners will ever see, according to the Center for the Arts website.

There are three ways that students and the community can get tickets.

  • In person at the EC ticket office, which is open Mondays through from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • By phone 310-329-5345
  • Online at www.centerforthearts.org

Tickets are $9 for the general public and $8 for Senior Citizens and students with a valid EC student ID, according to the Center for the Arts website.

Attendees who do not have a parking permit will be required to buy a daily parking pass for $3.

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Arts

New Myriad staff looking for new submissions

From stories to poems, students have gathered from around the El Camino campus in order to collect the literary entries from students.A group of stude...

Center for the Arts presents classical piano concert

There will be a classical piano concert on Wednesday, April 5 at 8:00 pm in the Marsee Auditorium. Beatrice Rana is a 24-year-old Italian pianist, acc...

Marsee Auditorium to host American college dance contest

The Marsee Auditorium is hosting the American College Dance Association (ACDA) contest on April 6 to 7 at 7 p.m. and April 8 at 1:30 and 8 p.m.This i...

EC Planetarium held a photography exhibit on space exploration

With the cosmos and space exploration being the key focus, the El Camino Planetarium held an art show exploring the stars and beyond on Saturday, Marc...

Center for the arts presents film on the arctic

The El Camino Center for the Arts will be presenting the film Arctic Simon, Unicorns & Teeth Walkers on Monday, April 3 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in...

Other stories filed under Previews

Center for the Arts presents classical piano concert

There will be a classical piano concert on Wednesday, April 5 at 8:00 pm in the Marsee Auditorium. Beatrice Rana is a 24-year-old Italian pianist, acc...

Marsee Auditorium to host American college dance contest

The Marsee Auditorium is hosting the American College Dance Association (ACDA) contest on April 6 to 7 at 7 p.m. and April 8 at 1:30 and 8 p.m.This i...

Center for the arts presents film on the arctic

The El Camino Center for the Arts will be presenting the film Arctic Simon, Unicorns & Teeth Walkers on Monday, April 3 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in...

Preview: Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?
Preview: Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?
Center for the Arts presents film series on travel

The El Camino Center for the Arts is currently presenting a series of 13 films to be shown at the Marsee Auditorium that takes enjoying world travel b...

The student news site of El Camino College
Center for the Arts presents Egypt film