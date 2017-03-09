EC celebrates Women’s History Month with on campus events

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

In celebration of Women’s History Month, El Camino will be offering a line up of several events on campus through out the month of March, according to the EC website.

Here are the events that will take place on campus.

There will be a film and discussion on “The Triangle Factory Fire” on Tuesday, March 14 at the Decathlon Room from 1 to 2 p.m.

The “Women’s History Month Luncheon & Women’s Wall” will take place on at the East Dining Room and tickets will be being sold for $20 for students, who are willing to participate in this event on Thursday, March 23 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Professor, Priscilla Ratcliff also known as “Priscy”, will be hosting a “Fashion and Cosmetology Showcase” on Saturday, March 25 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the ITEC Building located on the first floor.

The EC website will be updating more detailed information regarding these events, if you wish to attend either of these click here.