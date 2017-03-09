EC celebrates Women’s History Month with on campus events
In celebration of Women’s History Month, El Camino will be offering a line up of several events on campus through out the month of March, according to the EC website.
Here are the events that will take place on campus.
- There will be a film and discussion on “The Triangle Factory Fire” on Tuesday, March 14 at the Decathlon Room from 1 to 2 p.m.
- The “Women’s History Month Luncheon & Women’s Wall” will take place on at the East Dining Room and tickets will be being sold for $20 for students, who are willing to participate in this event on Thursday, March 23 from 12 to 2 p.m.
- Professor, Priscilla Ratcliff also known as “Priscy”, will be hosting a “Fashion and Cosmetology Showcase” on Saturday, March 25 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the ITEC Building located on the first floor.
The EC website will be updating more detailed information regarding these events, if you wish to attend either of these click here.