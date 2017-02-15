Black male and female relationships interactive workshop on Valentine’s Day

Change Catalyst Payge Means Hopper speaks during the Black Male and Female relationships interactive event. Hopper talks about epigenetics, which is the "study of stress and trauma upon one generation passing down to the next and literally affecting that generation." The event took place Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Alondra Room. Photo credit: John Lopez

Change Catalyst Payge Means Hopper speaks during the Black Male and Female relationships interactive event. Hopper talks about epigenetics, which is the "study of stress and trauma upon one generation passing down to the next and literally affecting that generation." The event took place Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Alondra Room. Photo credit: John Lopez

The Black History Committee hosted a “Black Male and Female Relationship Interactive” workshop, which is about an exploration of who African-Americans are as couples.

This event was as part of the celebration of Black History Month and also to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Tuesday in the Alondra Room.

Payge Means Hopper, a change catalyst was in charge to conduct this event. She started her presentation with an excerpt from her book “Healing The Wounds of American Slavery.”

The excerpt was about how Africans were brought to American and how they suffered due to slavery at that time.

Hopper talked about epigenetics, which is the “study of stress and trauma upon one generation passing down to the next and literally affecting that generation.”

She said the reason she talked about epigenetics is because of how today’s African Americans are affected by their ancestors who suffered from slavery.

Hopper also mentioned how trauma can manifest itself in people. Some examples that were given are shaming, gaming, blaming, inflaming, and defaming.

She also presents typical stereotypes that come out of The Institution of Slavery, “something that most people may or may not be aware of.”

Some of the main stereotypes she mentioned were black women think all black men are “lazy and dogs.” Also, Hopper said that the main stereotype about what black men think black women have are “bad attitudes.”

“When a woman is hurt and her heart broken, she shows anger and that’s to protect her heart,” Hopper said. “So it could that a sister can have a bad attitude, but it could be she just being hurt before.”

She ended her presentation with a game she called “Daters and Quarters.” This game showed that a relationship that starts in a nightclub won’t last forever compared to a relationship where a couple will have advice from people who knows them because the “Quarters” will spend more time to get to know each other.

Hopper chose to talk about this topic because “the black communities in terms of black females and males relationships are very desperate in some situations.” She said she began doing these workshops in 2012, while working on her book, which was started in 2000.

“I started having this vision and the vision was about this slave girl like literally it felt like I was having her thoughts,” Hopper said. “Long story short, something happened here in America that was so horrific, so terrible, and so real that the blood from our ancestors are crying out.”

Many of the students attended the event because they were told about it from their history class.

“For me and my boyfriend, we are a young black couple and we really don’t have somebody to go to for that kind of advice and feedback, ” Marisa Greenwade, 20, history major said. “We do definitely have to know the other person more because we don’t want to waste our time and energy with somebody we’re not really comparable with.”

Another student said that the topic Hopper talked about was “good advice.”

“The topic went pretty well,” Daniel Harkness, 19, undecided major said. “(Hopper) gave good advice and suggestions like to not to go too fast with a relationship.”

Harkness added that Hopper delivered the message really well, bringing in examples and showing facts.