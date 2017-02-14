The student news site of El Camino College

EC set to celebrate Black History Month

By Jimmy NguyenFebruary 14, 2017

In honor of Black History Month, various events will occur on campus throughout the month of February, according to a flier.

The events are hosted by the Black History Month Committee and will be at El Camino.

Here are a list of events that are going on in February:

  • There will be a lecture and an art display called “Free at Last,” with special guest Fulton Washington, who received a U.S Presidential Pardon, in the Alondra Room Tuesday, Feb 21 from 1 to 2 p.m.
  • The Black Student Union Showcase will feature Nigerian dancers in the East Dining Hall, on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 1 to 2 p.m.
  • The celebration comes to a close with “Taste of Soul Gospel Brunch and Read-In” with special guest William E. Johnson featuring Echoes of Worship in the East Dining Room on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

All events will be free to the public, however those who do not have a parking permit will be required to buy a daily parking permit for $3 in order to park on campus, according to the flier.

