EC set to celebrate Black History Month
In honor of Black History Month, various events will occur on campus throughout the month of February, according to a flier.
The events are hosted by the Black History Month Committee and will be at El Camino.
Here are a list of events that are going on in February:
- There will be a lecture and an art display called “Free at Last,” with special guest Fulton Washington, who received a U.S Presidential Pardon, in the Alondra Room Tuesday, Feb 21 from 1 to 2 p.m.
- The Black Student Union Showcase will feature Nigerian dancers in the East Dining Hall, on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 1 to 2 p.m.
- The celebration comes to a close with “Taste of Soul Gospel Brunch and Read-In” with special guest William E. Johnson featuring Echoes of Worship in the East Dining Room on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
All events will be free to the public, however those who do not have a parking permit will be required to buy a daily parking permit for $3 in order to park on campus, according to the flier.