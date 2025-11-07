The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Fresno City College Rams rush past Warriors in first match after eight years

By Michelle Claire PentreathNovember 7, 2025

Intern Michelle Claire Pentreath interviews Rams coach Robert Haynes, Warriors coach Robert Uphoff, Rams guard EJ Johnson, Rams point guard Dominic Cummings and Warriors guard Justin Cricri.

In a back and forth matchup between the El Camino College Warriors Men’s basketball team (1-1) and the Fresno City College Rams (1-1), the ball was up in the air for either team.

Both teams traded baskets left and right until the last second, when Rams guard EJ Johnson hit a 3-pointer to win against the Warriors, 74-71, at the ECC Gymnasium on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Rams point guard Dominic Cummings dominated the game with 24 points. ”We took a bad loss last week and I feel like we needed to bounce back,” Cummings said. “We needed this win today, so I came out with the mentality, let’s get a win and start the season right.”

In the first half, Cummings had 12 points, only 2 behind Warriors forward Justin Cricri who led his team with 14 points.

Cricri led the Warriors in points with 19 for the game.

Read the full story here.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Videos
Exploring “Landscapes and Territories” with Joyce Dallal
Five independent record stores to visit in the South Bay
Painting a brighter campus: Art Gallery and ASO collaborate on bringing murals to El Camino
Here, there were cats: El Camino sees significant decline in feline population
Art of belonging: Student artists share creativity and find community at Maker’s Fair
El Camino Bookstore to no longer sell textbooks in-store