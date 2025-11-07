Fresno City College Rams rush past Warriors in first match after eight years

Intern Michelle Claire Pentreath interviews Rams coach Robert Haynes, Warriors coach Robert Uphoff, Rams guard EJ Johnson, Rams point guard Dominic Cummings and Warriors guard Justin Cricri.

In a back and forth matchup between the El Camino College Warriors Men’s basketball team (1-1) and the Fresno City College Rams (1-1), the ball was up in the air for either team.

Both teams traded baskets left and right until the last second, when Rams guard EJ Johnson hit a 3-pointer to win against the Warriors, 74-71, at the ECC Gymnasium on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Rams point guard Dominic Cummings dominated the game with 24 points. ”We took a bad loss last week and I feel like we needed to bounce back,” Cummings said. “We needed this win today, so I came out with the mentality, let’s get a win and start the season right.”

In the first half, Cummings had 12 points, only 2 behind Warriors forward Justin Cricri who led his team with 14 points.

Cricri led the Warriors in points with 19 for the game.

