Skip to Content
YouTube
Instagram
X
Facebook
Submit Search
Search
El Camino College The Union
Home
News
Police Beat
Crime Map
Arts & Features
Lifestyle
Sports
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Health
Photos
Videos
Warrior Life Magazine
About
Archives
More
Open Navigation Menu
El Camino College The Union
Home
News
Police Beat
Crime Map
Arts & Features
Lifestyle
Sports
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Health
Photos
Videos
Warrior Life Magazine
About
Archives
More
El Camino College The Union
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
El Camino College The Union
Home
News
Police Beat
Crime Map
Arts & Features
Lifestyle
Sports
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Health
Photos
Videos
Warrior Life Magazine
About
Archives
More
El Camino College The Union
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Categories:
Videos
Follow the cadets of El Camino’s Fire Academy Class 163 as they train to become firefighters
By
Philip Mawamba
•
December 4, 2024
0
Like This Story
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Email this Story
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Videos
Fashion forward: Formerly homeless student sets her sights on the future
Sideline to Sideline: A day of training with Jared Douglas
El Camino College Warriors showcase talent in Spring football game
Frames to fame: Animation club discusses film, hosts festival
Emerging artists: Student artwork showcased in gallery
Inside look with El Camino College women's basketball coach
Close
Close Modal Window
Close