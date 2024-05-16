YouTube
El Camino College The Union
El Camino College The Union
El Camino College The Union
El Camino College The Union
Videos
Backstage Pass: A glimpse beyond the curtain of El Camino’s ‘Lost Girl’
By
Olivia Sullivent
•
May 16, 2024
More to Discover
More in Videos
Shifting gears: El Camino College students compete in LA Auto Draft event
Bond with the band: A day in the life of Willowake, SoCal's alternative indie-punk trio
The Schauerman Library: More than just a collection of books
'The Wiz,' gospel edition: Local dance company brings Wizard of Oz spin-off to El Camino
Beyond the classroom: Biology professor advocates for students, faculty
Bringing skate parks back to life: LA County hosts skating competition at Alondra Park
El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College
