The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Videos

Zine Fest celebrates independent, self-published works

By Kevin Caparoso, Arts Editor|June 5, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Videos

Deadline day at The Union newsroom

...

Music major learns to love music, plays multiple instruments

...

Etiquette emphasized in Naginata classes

...

‘Destress with dogs’ helps students relax week before final exams

...

Warriors baseball team defeats San Joaquin Delta, wins opening game of state championships

...

The student news site of El Camino College
Zine Fest celebrates independent, self-published works