Students talk about what they love about EC

By Roseana Martinez, Opinion Editor|June 5, 2019
EC Warehouse worker takes care of cats on campus
Zine Fest celebrates independent, self-published works
Deadline day at The Union newsroom
Music major learns to love music, plays multiple instruments
Etiquette emphasized in Naginata classes
‘Destress with dogs’ helps students relax week before final exams
Warriors baseball team defeats San Joaquin Delta, wins opening game of state championships
Warriors baseball defeat Seahawks in first game after losing starting pitcher
Hunter Jones talks ‘The Bachelorette’ and his college days
Cats inhabit the El Camino campus
