El Camino’s rally not enough as Mt. SAC clinches 3-1 victory in Women’s Volleyball Matchup

The El Camino College women’s volleyball team suffered a 3-1 defeat to No. 11 Mt. San Antonio at the ECC Gymnasium complex on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The Warriors’ Wednesday night matchup started with a 25-19 first set win as the Mounties defense kept the Warriors to a 0.258 hitting percentage.

“We were just hitting the targets we needed in order to gain momentum,” Warriors coach Liz Hazell said.

Warriors sophomore middle blocker Aireon Scott led the Warriors with eight kills.

She recorded a 0.286 hitting percentage.

Sophomore setter Perla Lopez dished a total of 15 assists with the help of freshman defensive specialist Maddie Gloria leading the defense with 18 digs throughout the game.

Despite Gloria’s strong defensive performance, the Warriors struggled to keep up with the Mounties.

“We as a team need to try more harder and connect with our hits and execute the ball more to take control of sets,” Gloria said.

The Warriors’ performance against the Mounties showed a decrease in effectiveness compared to their 0.345 hitting percentage achieved two weeks ago against the Moorpark Raiders, as they recorded a 0.286 hitting percentage in this match.

The overall hitting percentage for the Warriors was 0.098.

The Mounties came within reach in the second set and gained the lead in the third set winning both sets 25-17 and 25-18, respectively.

“I thought that our reception wasn’t representative of how we receive the ball, which we need to work on connecting with the ball more efficiently, “Hazell added.

Mounties sophomore middle blocker Jordyn Romano led all players with 13 kills while sophomore middle blocker Itzel Aguayo added a total of 8 kills on a 0.533 attacking percentage.

Aguayo of the Mounties sealed the fourth set 25-11 with a kill.

Sophomore setter Eva Bacerra recorded a total of 25 assists while outside hitter Candace Ceballos had a total of 15 digs to lead the Mounties to victory.

“A key factor that gave us a run was our energy, we started slow at the start of the first set and I was proud of our middle blockers for taking big swings which gave us momentum,” Mt. SAC coach Samantha Neely said.

The Warriors’ next matchup will be a home game against the Los Angeles City College Cubs at the ECC Gymnasium on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m.