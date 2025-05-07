The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Millions in state funds may be available for new Music Building, Science Complex

Byline photo of Nick Miller
By Nick MillerMay 7, 2025
A wide shot of the Music Building on Tuesday, April 1. The building was originally constructed in 1955. College administrators plan to demolish the building and construct a Science Complex on the site. (Eddie Inclan | The Union)

Funding from the state has been offered to El Camino College to replace certain buildings on campus, but the college must match it to receive it, college officials said during a board of trustees meeting.

The state may provide ECC with $29 million to replace the Music Building and $64.5 million for a Science Complex, totaling $93.5 million which the college must meet by 2026, according to a presentation at the meeting Friday, May 2.

Loïc Audusseau, interim vice president of Administrative Services, said a new bond measure must be passed to match the funding as ECC does not have enough money left in the $350 million Measure E bond passed by voters in 2012.

ECC has $40 million in funds remaining to withdraw from the 2012 bond, according to an expenditures report dated March 31.

“There is a certain amount of state funding for each project that is secure; that we know we will receive. As long as we can, at the very least, match that amount,” Audusseau said.

ECC plans to hire and rely on consultants to get expertise on the situation and to determine whether it would be more beneficial for a new bond measure be on the 2026 ballot or the 2028 ballot.

There is no guarantee that the money from the state will still be there for ECC’s future projects in 2028.

Audusseau said the cost of each project is only going up and therefore ECC needs local contributions from the district to match what the state has provided.

A slide presented to the Board of Trustees said ECC would need a minimum of $100 million from local contributors to make the replacement of the Music Building possible.

ECC would need another $125 million for the Science Complex.

These buildings being replaced would benefit ECC because the current buildings have aging infrastructure, health and safety risks, and do not meet modern instruction needs for STEM, Hyflex and interdisciplinary learning, according to Audusseau’s presentation.

Audusseau emphasized the need to commit to these two projects specifically.

“The Music Building project is a project that is way overdue, so excuse my French, they might get tired of us, always giving us an extra chance every time, every time,” Audusseau said.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez said the order of which the buildings are replaced matters.

“The Music Building has to go first, because if we don’t do the Music Building, then we won’t clear space for the science center. It’s what is called a phasing problem when you do academic buildings,” Lopez said.

Shaun Blaylock, managing partner from ALMA Strategies, a consulting company based in Sacramento which is contracted by ECC for the Music Building, said the process will take a team effort.

“We are now doing a scope change with the committee of instructors and administrators, and so forth. We are going through that process right now of what will this building look like,” Blaylock said.

Blaylock and the rest of the team plan on sending in a visual of the future building by July 1. Once the state approves the preplanning, the replanning will start relatively soon.

Blaylock said that nothing is a sure thing and there are many factors to making this plan work.

“It depends on whether or not the state will accept the scope change, … whether the district will have its matching funds and whether or not, can the state and everyone get their act together and be able to do that,” Blaylock said.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Daily News
The MANA Center at El Camino College celebrates the culture, contributions and achievements of Asian and Pacific American heritage. The Center provides assistance with class scheduling, degree planning, FAFSA applications, tutoring and mentoring. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
MANA Center hosting open house, events for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month
Tool associates unload and coordinate the shooting schedule as trucks appear filled with filming equipment outside the Humanities Building at El Camino College on Monday, May 5. Tool has operated out of Santa Monica since 1998 and worked with several brands, products, and films. Collaborating with the V Foundation for Cancer Research on a public service announcement for cancer awareness, they set up outside the Physics and Chemistry Building to utilize its facilities for the production. (Drex Carratala | The Union)
Film company shoots cancer awareness PSA at El Camino
A bookcase in the International Student Program office at El Camino College displays various cultural items on Tuesday, April 22. The majority of El Camino College international students come from Asia, Latin America, and Africa. (Kaitlyn Gochez I The Union)
F-1 visa revocations and reinstatements cause uncertainty, concern
The El Camino College Speech and Debate team gather for a picture, holding their awards and wearing their team jackets, after the awards ceremony at the 2025 Phi Rho Pi National Tournament in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday, March 16. (Back L-R) Nia Gordon, Abigail Sucup, Danielle Kabboul, Ashley Singh, Sophia Cruz, Andres Osorio, Ethan Syring, Julissa Celis and Alec Lyons. (Front L-R) communication studies professor and coach Francesca Bishop, Abigail Morey, Zaynah Robb, Salma Kidwai, Juliette Celis, communication studies professor and coach Brittany Hubble. (Photo courtesy of Brittany Hubble)
Speech and debate team wins top awards in state and national competitions
The members of the El Camino Community College District Board of Trustees listen to presentations and public comment at the board of trustees meeting Monday, April 28. (Drex Carratala | The Union)
Project labor agreements criticized at El Camino's Board of Trustees meeting
Capitol Advisors Group, LLC partner David Neben gives a legislative and budget update at the El Camino Community College District's Board of Trustees meeting Monday, April 28. Neben presented about state and federal legislative updates and how those changes affect ECC. (Drex Carratala | The Union)
Student aid, workforce expansion updates shared with El Camino's Board of Trustees
More in News
Jeremiah Hampton and Chanel Abalone of Beyond the Bell Middle School Unit, an afterschool program, hand out information to students looking to partake in career paths centered on student development and recreational programs during the Job Fair at El Camino College on Wednesday, April 30 in the Student Services Plaza. (Drex Carratala | The Union)
Career opportunities abound at El Camino's 25th Annual Job Fair
El Camino College students using their phones to vote in the Associated Students Organization elections Tuesday, April 29. Psychology major Christian Lopez (right), 25, said he feels like he is actually voting because the ballots may be received and read. "I actually go to class with one of the candidates," Lopez said. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Voting for student government elections underway at El Camino
A photograph of the All-Things Business Expo taken Wednesday, April 30. The event, featuring student-owned businesses, will take place Wednesday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Schauerman Library Lawn. (Tina Talley | The Union)
Student-owned business expo to take place at El Camino
Welding major Nathan Granados (center) spins the wheel at the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship club table at Club Rush on Monday, April 28. The club was established this spring and currently has between 20 and 30 members. (Bret Fast | The Union)
Club Rush returns for a second round
Zion Kim, 22, anthropology major, reads through a textbook in an aisle of the El Camino College Bookstore on Wednesday, April 30. Textbooks will no longer be available for sale in the Bookstore and will be outsourced to online purchasing through an affiliate of Barnes & Noble in fall 2025. Kim said having a Bookstore on campus makes a student feel part of the community. He also said people will lose the experience of flipping through textbook pages at the Bookstore since that can't be done online. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Bookstore will no longer sell textbooks starting fall 2025
April Ross (right) speaks to El Camino College Warriors beach volleyball players Friday, April 18. Ross was hired at ECC in August 2024 to coach the Warriors beach volleyball team and will now take her experience to USA Volleyball's national beach team, USA Volleyball announced. (Photo courtesy of El Camino College Athletics)
El Camino coach April Ross lands national coaching role with USA Volleyball ahead of LA Games
More in Recent Stories
El Camino College Associated Students Organization Commissioner of External Affairs Jake Smith, 20, presents the current standing of Assembly Bill 49 and Assembly Bill 90 in the Schauerman Library Collaboration Room on Wednesday, April 23, during the lobbying forum event hosted by the ASO External Affairs Committee. Smith, who also serves as Inter-Club Council Vice President, said these bills still are yet to be finalized. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino students lobby in Sacramento for immigration and homelessness bills
(L-R) Trustee Katherine Maschler, Trustee and President Trisha Murakawa, Trustee Clifford Numark, Trustee and Secretary Brett C.S. Roberts, Trustee Nilo Michelin and Carlos Lopez, vice president of Academic Affairs (front), attend the El Camino Community College District's Board of Trustees meeting Monday, April 28. A presentation from the Marketing and Communications Department at the meeting revealed the findings of a "secret shopper" project, conducted by marketing company GradComms in March 2024, which reviewed the process of enrolling as a student at El Camino College and identified areas for improvement. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Secret shopper finds lack of support in registration process at El Camino
(L-R) Anthropology major Zion Kim, 22; anthropology major Jamie Chappell, 27; history and anthropology major Leslie Andrade, 23; anthropology major Suki Yuhaku, 20; anthropology major Tanner Hatchett, 23; art history professor Karen Whitney; anthropology professor Lawrence Ramirez; philosophy professor Roberto Garcia and studio arts major Jordan Irby, 24, emulate the posture of artist Auguste Rodin's "Pierre de Wissant (nude)" sculpture outside the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena on Friday, April 25. Six students and three professors attended the trip to the museum, which was organized by the El Camino College Anthropology Club. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
El Camino Anthropology Club takes field trip to prominent art museum
An El Camino College police car parked outside the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Police Beat April 2 to April 22
Welding student Virginia Rose, 22, hands one of her painted rocks to a customer at the Maker's Fair outside of the Art Gallery on April 22, 2024. Rose first got into art through an elementary school program called "Adventures in Art." (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Fair featuring arts and crafts vendors to return to El Camino
(L-R) Shobhana Warrier, assistant to the vice president of Administrative Services; Kristina Martinez, acting dean of Enrollment Services; and Ricardo Gonzalez, director of Student Development, listen to Loic Audusseau, interim vice president of Administrative Services, as he presents budget projection updates during the Planning and Budget Committee meeting Thursday, April 24. The El Camino Community College District is projected to escape a $19.1 million deficit with $1.17 million in surplus by the end of its 2024-25 fiscal year, but the proposed budget utilizes one-time measures and depends on economic stability. “A balanced budget does not mean we are out of the woods,” Audusseau said. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
El Camino eyes financial stability with balanced budget projection