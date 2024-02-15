The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

No valentine, no problem: People on campus find various ways to celebrate the ‘day of love’

By Union StaffFebruary 14, 2024
A+giant+Stitch+plush+hangs+ready+to+be+bought+as+a+gift+from+a+Valentines+Day+stall+across+the+street+from+El+Camino+College%2C+on+Wednesday%2C+Feb.+14.+%28Raphael+Richardson+%7C+The+Union%29
A giant Stitch plush hangs ready to be bought as a gift from a Valentine’s Day stall across the street from El Camino College, on Wednesday, Feb. 14. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)

The Union asked 31 people if they had a valentine. Seventeen said yes. Fourteen said no.

Love—platonic, romantic and self—is in the air at El Camino College, where several students were spotted wearing all-pink attire on Feb. 14.

Yet for many people on campus, Valentine’s Day is more than just a holiday for couples.

Katie Ceregatti, a 21-year-old art major, initially bought chocolates for her boyfriend. Once they broke up due to the long distance between them, however, she gave them to her friend Kayli Iwamoto instead.

“I think [Valentine’s Day] should be used to celebrate any type of love in your life,” Iwamoto, 19-year-old communications major, said. “For example, we’re friends and we’re still having our cute little day.”

Katie Ceregatti, 21, hands chocolates and a card to her friend Kayli Iwamoto, 19, on Valentine&squot;s Day at El Camino College. Ceregatti and Iwamoto are spending the day together as friends and plan on "reclaiming the day" as theirs. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Katie Ceregatti, 21, hands chocolates and a card to her friend Kayli Iwamoto, 19, on Valentine’s Day at El Camino College. Ceregatti and Iwamoto are spending the day together as friends and plan on “reclaiming the day” as theirs. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)

Ceregatti also added a card to the box of chocolates, which she said was filled with something special for Iwamoto.

“We’re celebrating together,” Ceregatti said. “Both of us are reclaiming the day.”

Angelina Hu, an 18-year-old music major, has no valentine but said she’s hosted a ‘galentine’s’ event in the past, making charcuterie boards and flower arrangements with her friends.

Galentine’s Day is an unofficial holiday meant to celebrate friendships, usually observed the day before Valentine’s Day.

“Love comes in all forms, including your friends,” she said.

Angelina Hu, 18 year-old music major, poses with her pink outfit in celebration of Valentine's Day. Although she doesn't have a valentine this year, she said she enjoys dressing up for the holiday.
Angelina Hu, an 18-year-old music major, poses with her pink outfit in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Although she doesn’t have a valentine this year, she said she enjoys dressing up for the holiday. (Angela Osorio | The Union)

Gabriella Espinoza, 23, is an outreach professional at the college and considers her friends and family her valentines.

Espinoza celebrates the holiday by watching romantic movies and receiving flowers.

Katherine Bonilla, 22, who is also an outreach professional, celebrates the holiday with her friends and treats herself to chocolate.

Growing up struggling with self-love, Bonilla said her friends reminded her of her beauty and worth. She said she hopes people remember that loving others begins with self-love.

Rebeca Garcia and Lameisha Brown were spreading Valentine’s Day cheer around campus, wheeling their silver cart around with snacks and treats. Garcia and Brown, wearing heart-shaped headbands, passed out the treats to people near the Bookstore.

“Just to spread the love,” Garcia said. “[To] let everyone know it’s a good day…and [to] bring the positive vibes.”

Rebeca Garcia (left) and Lameisha Brown distribute snacks and treats near the Bookstore on Wednesday, Feb. 14. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Rebeca Garcia (left) and Lameisha Brown distribute snacks and treats near the Bookstore on Wednesday, Feb. 14. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)

Others did not feel so positively about the holiday.

Sam Vargas, 19, thinks Valentine’s Day is “dumb.”

She said it feels weird to have manufactured an excuse to do things for other people.

“If you’re feeling nice and want to give somebody something, just do it. Not because society tells you to,” she said.

Sam Vargas, 19, who studies business and finance, volunteers at the Student Services booth on Wednesday, Feb. 14. She holds a heart-shaped fan that she gives out to those who seek assistance from their tent. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Sam Vargas, 19, who studies business and finance, volunteers at the Student Services booth on Wednesday, Feb. 14. She holds a heart-shaped fan that she gives out to those who seek assistance from their tent. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

Makayla Moody said she doesn’t believe in exchanging gifts for Valentine’s Day. Her parents do not celebrate the holiday.

“My parents work, care for children, and my mom has a full-time job. I think it’s time to rewrite the rules,” she said

Johnny Anderson, an 18-year-old film major, said he doesn’t “see the big hype around Valentine’s Day” and would rather save money.

“If I had [a valentine], I wouldn’t spend over $100 on someone,” he said.

Several people with a valentine told The Union about their plans to celebrate the holiday.

Isabel Guandique, a 19-year-old psychology major, said she plans to celebrate with her boyfriend Isna by having a picnic at Manhattan Beach.

Guandique said “things are getting expensive” as she spent around $265 on pink-themed food and snacks for the picnic.

“I got strawberry cheese danishes, Olipops and plan on getting a Chick-fil-A heart-shaped food tray later today,” she said.

Psychology major Isabel Guandique, 19, plans to spend Valentine's Day with her boyfriend by having a pink food-themed picnic in Manhattan Beach and going to a church afterward to participate in Ash Wednesday. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Psychology major Isabel Guandique, 19, plans to spend Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend by having a pink food-themed picnic in Manhattan Beach and going to a church afterward to participate in Ash Wednesday. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

Luta Tukutau, 32, is a business administration major who plans on going out with Brandon, her partner of four years, and their daughter Sunshine.

Tukutau said they will exchange gifts for the holiday. She spent $250 on a gift for him.

“I’m going to give him an Apple watch as a surprise,” she said.

Business administration major Luta Tukutau, 32, sits outside the Student Services Building with her daughter Sunshine. She will spend Valentine’s Day evening with her partner Brandon and their daughter. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Business administration major Luta Tukutau, 32, sits outside the Student Services Building with her daughter Sunshine. She will spend Valentine’s Day evening with her partner Brandon and their daughter. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

Ashley Cortez, 20, and Fernando Abarca, 20, said they spend the day enjoying each other within their busy schedules.

“I have to go home and do homework… and he works,” Cortez said.

Ben King, 19, and Daniela Talleda, 18, plan to spend their Valentine’s Day together going out to dinner at a semi-fancy restaurant and finishing off with a bookstore date.

El Camino College students Daniela Talleda (left) and Ben King (right) both enjoy celebrating Valentine's Day together. The couple plans on going out to dinner and explroing Barnes & Noble to celebrate. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Daniela Talleda (left) and Ben King (right) both enjoy celebrating Valentine’s Day together. The couple plans on going out to dinner and exploring Barnes & Noble to celebrate. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)

“Dinner and Barnes & Noble, we’ll call it at that,” Talleda joked.

Talleda said she’s a “flowers person.” However, King did not fully agree with the gesture of giving flowers to someone he loves.

“I don’t like spending money on them but I’ll spend them on [her],” he said.

Union editors Ma. Gisela Ordenes, Angela Osorio, Eddy Cermeno, Johan Van Wier and Union reporters Ethan Cohen, Jaylen Morgan, Jolan Marney, Olivia Sullivent and Osvin Suazo contributed to this story.
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Jason Irie, left, and Joshua Molina make final checks on their R2D2 robot to prepare for the Dec. 6 robotics exhibition on Tuesday, Dec. 5. (Misaki Asaba | The Union)
Clubs on campus: The Robotics Club
Vice President of Student Services Jeff Stephenson stands for a photo in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Ethan Balderas | The Union)
Life, death, education and leadership: A vice president's unique journey
El Caminos Salsa Clubs student teachers, Pedro Alban, in the all-black outfit, and Alahna Alton with the beige crop sweeter lead a group of interested club members in a dance group routine in the Student Services Plaze. (Juan Garcia | The Union)
Clubs on Campus: El Co Salseros
Dance students wear traditional attire from Veracruz, Mexico for their dance performance of “La Bruja” during the Fall Advanced Dance Concert at the Marsee Auditorium on Sunday, Nov. 12. The dance classes also showcased all manners of dance including ballet, modern, improvisation, jazz and many more during the Lo Tech/No Tech Concert at the Marsee Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 28. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Lo Tech/No Tech concert is back at El Camino
Dawn Charman, 67, radiologic technology program director and coordinator in front of displays of x-ray scans on Monday, Dec. 11. The scans are used in the radiologic technology classroom, located in the Math Business and Allied Health Building. (Emily Gomez | The Union)
X-Ray Extraordinaire: Beloved rad tech director to retire after 20 years at El Camino
El Camino College Rocket League esports team captain Pedro Carrillo plays on online match of Rocket League in the Warrior Esports Center on Monday, Dec. 11. Carrillo has been playing Rocket League since the game released in 2016. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Rocket League captain and Warrior esports team boosts into undefeated season
More in Top Stories
Photos of Junko Hanafusa, Parrish Geary and Norman Charles Foster Jr are on a small table in the Schauerman Library lobby. The one who set up the altar is Hana Oshita, a library technician. She said she did it last week to serve as a memorial for those who died. She asked her coworkers to contribute the other pieces on the table, including shells, flowers and candles. Her coworker, Charrissa Penn, added the water bottle to represent a fourth person, an unnamed student whom Penn said “committed suicide earlier last year.” (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Death of woman sends shockwaves to El Camino community; lack of communication from administration and police raises concern
The Transfer Center and Honors Transfer Program are located on the second floor of the Student Services Building. El Camino College transfers have an admission rate of 35%, which is more than twice UCLAs acceptance rate. (Hannah Bui | The Union)
Support programs help El Camino lead the charge among community college's with high transfer rates
The door and front window of the El Camino College California Federation of Teachers faculty union office on Sept. 2. The Federation office is located in the Communications Building. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
High frustrations, little progress in campus vandalism case
The tent of an unhoused student sits at the bottom floor outside of the Communications Building in the early morning hours on Nov. 29, 2023. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Number of unhoused students at El Camino has increased this semester
Students walk by the Admissions office in the Student Services Building on Tuesday, Dec. 5. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Human trafficking, fake students suspected in financial aid and enrollment scams
A telescopic boom lift sits in parking Lot L by Crenshaw Boulevard on Wednesday, Nov. 29. (Nathaniel Thompson | The Union)
El Camino's Modular Village rebid raises cost and causes confusion

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in