No valentine, no problem: People on campus find various ways to celebrate the ‘day of love’

The Union asked 31 people if they had a valentine. Seventeen said yes. Fourteen said no.

Love—platonic, romantic and self—is in the air at El Camino College, where several students were spotted wearing all-pink attire on Feb. 14.

Yet for many people on campus, Valentine’s Day is more than just a holiday for couples.

Katie Ceregatti, a 21-year-old art major, initially bought chocolates for her boyfriend. Once they broke up due to the long distance between them, however, she gave them to her friend Kayli Iwamoto instead.

“I think [Valentine’s Day] should be used to celebrate any type of love in your life,” Iwamoto, 19-year-old communications major, said. “For example, we’re friends and we’re still having our cute little day.”

Ceregatti also added a card to the box of chocolates, which she said was filled with something special for Iwamoto.

“We’re celebrating together,” Ceregatti said. “Both of us are reclaiming the day.”

Angelina Hu, an 18-year-old music major, has no valentine but said she’s hosted a ‘galentine’s’ event in the past, making charcuterie boards and flower arrangements with her friends.

Galentine’s Day is an unofficial holiday meant to celebrate friendships, usually observed the day before Valentine’s Day.

“Love comes in all forms, including your friends,” she said.

Gabriella Espinoza, 23, is an outreach professional at the college and considers her friends and family her valentines.

Espinoza celebrates the holiday by watching romantic movies and receiving flowers.

Katherine Bonilla, 22, who is also an outreach professional, celebrates the holiday with her friends and treats herself to chocolate.

Growing up struggling with self-love, Bonilla said her friends reminded her of her beauty and worth. She said she hopes people remember that loving others begins with self-love.

Rebeca Garcia and Lameisha Brown were spreading Valentine’s Day cheer around campus, wheeling their silver cart around with snacks and treats. Garcia and Brown, wearing heart-shaped headbands, passed out the treats to people near the Bookstore.

“Just to spread the love,” Garcia said. “[To] let everyone know it’s a good day…and [to] bring the positive vibes.”

Others did not feel so positively about the holiday.

Sam Vargas, 19, thinks Valentine’s Day is “dumb.”

She said it feels weird to have manufactured an excuse to do things for other people.

“If you’re feeling nice and want to give somebody something, just do it. Not because society tells you to,” she said.

Makayla Moody said she doesn’t believe in exchanging gifts for Valentine’s Day. Her parents do not celebrate the holiday.

“My parents work, care for children, and my mom has a full-time job. I think it’s time to rewrite the rules,” she said

Johnny Anderson, an 18-year-old film major, said he doesn’t “see the big hype around Valentine’s Day” and would rather save money.

“If I had [a valentine], I wouldn’t spend over $100 on someone,” he said.

Several people with a valentine told The Union about their plans to celebrate the holiday.

Isabel Guandique, a 19-year-old psychology major, said she plans to celebrate with her boyfriend Isna by having a picnic at Manhattan Beach.

Guandique said “things are getting expensive” as she spent around $265 on pink-themed food and snacks for the picnic.

“I got strawberry cheese danishes, Olipops and plan on getting a Chick-fil-A heart-shaped food tray later today,” she said.

Luta Tukutau, 32, is a business administration major who plans on going out with Brandon, her partner of four years, and their daughter Sunshine.

Tukutau said they will exchange gifts for the holiday. She spent $250 on a gift for him.

“I’m going to give him an Apple watch as a surprise,” she said.

Ashley Cortez, 20, and Fernando Abarca, 20, said they spend the day enjoying each other within their busy schedules.

“I have to go home and do homework… and he works,” Cortez said.

Ben King, 19, and Daniela Talleda, 18, plan to spend their Valentine’s Day together going out to dinner at a semi-fancy restaurant and finishing off with a bookstore date.

“Dinner and Barnes & Noble, we’ll call it at that,” Talleda joked.

Talleda said she’s a “flowers person.” However, King did not fully agree with the gesture of giving flowers to someone he loves.

“I don’t like spending money on them but I’ll spend them on [her],” he said.

Union editors Ma. Gisela Ordenes, Angela Osorio, Eddy Cermeno, Johan Van Wier and Union reporters Ethan Cohen, Jaylen Morgan, Jolan Marney, Olivia Sullivent and Osvin Suazo contributed to this story.