7 photos from the Wondalunch Drive-thru event

By Mari Inagaki|April 28, 2021

The Wondalunch event, hosted by Wondaland, was held on Saturday, April 24, in El Camino College's parking lot B. Families were invited to the drive-thru event to pick up prepared lunches and food. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
Nicole Steele from the Social Justice Learning Center and another member of the event staff put up their social media contact information for interested attendees to the Wondalunch event on Saturday, April 24. The SJLI was one of various sponsers for the event. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
Nicole Steele from the Social Justice Learning Institute gives the event staff their standing orders before the Wondalunch event, on Saturday, April 24, at El Camino College's parking lot B. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
David Mcdonald, one of the workers at the Wondalunch event, directs an attendee of the Wondalunch event, Saturday April 24,at El Camino College parking lot. Masks were required to attend and social distancing measures were observed during the event. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
Boxes filled with fresh produce and pre-packaged meals, such as in the two images, were distributed to families that attended the Wondalunch drive-thru event at El Camino College on Saturday, April 24. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
Laura Goodman loads box of food onto an attendee's car during the Wondalunch event on Saturday April 24, at El Camino College's parking lot B. Stacks of boxes filled with food were prepared for distribution for this event. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
George Twopointon livens up the Wondalunch event on Saturday April 24,at El Camino College's parking lot B with his DJ performance, providing musical entertainment throughout the event. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
