Quarantunes Edition 1: Songs we’re vibing to
Every other week, The Union’s editorial board curates a Spotify playlist for those of us stuck at home feeling down or a little discouraged. The playlists are published in The Union’s newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers’ inboxes every other Monday morning along with important and timely local news and updates.
Last week, we sent out our first newsletter and while we wait to send out another on Monday, May 4, we thought we’d run through the songs we picked in our last playlist. Last week, we chose “Vibey” as our mood and our choices jumped around a little from indie rock to r&b.
Give “Vibey” a listen here or check out our picks below:
Here If You Want (Pale Blue) by MOSSS
Daydream by Luna Luna
Lovesong (The Way) ft. Bluets by Charlie Burg
Reminiscing by The Buttertones
Busy by Alfie Templeman
Caps Lock by M.I.A.
Rhymes Like Dimes by MF DOOM
No Photos by Don Toliver
Big Bags by Yung Pinch
Habit by Still Woozy
Wildflower by 5 Seconds of Summer