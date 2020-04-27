Quarantunes Edition 1: Songs we’re vibing to

Every other week, The Union’s editorial board curates a Spotify playlist for those of us stuck at home feeling down or a little discouraged. The playlists are published in The Union’s newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers’ inboxes every other Monday morning along with important and timely local news and updates.

Last week, we sent out our first newsletter and while we wait to send out another on Monday, May 4, we thought we’d run through the songs we picked in our last playlist. Last week, we chose “Vibey” as our mood and our choices jumped around a little from indie rock to r&b.

Before we get into our picks, please be sure to read and subscribe to The Union’s newsletter. It’s free!

Give “Vibey” a listen here or check out our picks below:

Here If You Want (Pale Blue) by MOSSS

Daydream by Luna Luna

Lovesong (The Way) ft. Bluets by Charlie Burg

Reminiscing by The Buttertones

Busy by Alfie Templeman

Caps Lock by M.I.A.

Rhymes Like Dimes by MF DOOM

No Photos by Don Toliver

Big Bags by Yung Pinch

Habit by Still Woozy

Wildflower by 5 Seconds of Summer