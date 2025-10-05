The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Spinning full circle: Women’s basketball coach scores her biggest goal yet

Byline photo of Giselle Jimenez
By Giselle JimenezOctober 5, 2025
El Camino College new basketball coach Megan Hanson in the ECC North Gymnasium on Wednesday, Sept. 10. The Warriors women basketball will play their first game on Thursday, Oct. 30 against Saddleback College. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)

Career-ending injuries often crush a player’s dreams before they truly begin.

As a shorter player on the basketball court, Megan Hanson was faced with constant pressure.

One crucial play changed all.

Jumping for the ball left Hanson with a snapped knee as a freshman at Esperanza High School.

Her torn anterior cruciate ligament meant long months of surgeries, recovery and tough realizations of what might come next.

Instead of walking away, Hanson was recruited to play at Cypress College, where she learned the game from a coach she calls “the John Wooden of women’s basketball,” and discovered a passion that would lead her to success.

She underwent two surgeries in her first year playing college basketball, followed by a third surgery when her body was rejecting the stitches, and had a redshirt year where she wasn’t allowed to compete but could practice with the team.

That journey has now come full circle.

Hanson, once the undersized guard batting through knee surgeries, is stepping into her biggest role yet as the new coach of the El Camino College’s women’s basketball team.

She brings not only lessons of control and strength but the perspective of a former scholar-athlete and school psychologist that believes success is built on growth on and off of the court.

It was at Cypress College that Hanson formed a special connection with her coach, Margaret Mohr, a Division I athlete and health coach for the Women’s National Basketball Association.

“I feel like all of my coaching knowledge comes from her and just everything I learned,” Hanson said.

After community college, Hanson transferred to the University of California, Los Angeles, where she earned her bachelor’s in psychology and worked for the university.

She later earned her master’s in school psychology at California Baptist University in Riverside.

She moved to San Francisco to work at Sunset Elementary School and Sanchez Elementary School.

Later Hanson returned to Newport-Mesa Unified, helping with Cypress College and Sage Hill High School basketball while assisting athletes apply to other colleges.

She was also involved in the Cypress scout team.

“Seeing her from when we were at Cypress College […] whenever we would ask if anybody had anything to say, she was one of the first ones that would be vocal,” assistant coach Michael Vasquez said.

Hanson’s career highlights include being named Scholar-Athlete of the Year, earning the Orange Empire Conference Character Council Award, and helping Sage Hill College, under coach Kerwin Walter, to division state championship.

“She’s not a typical coach that just stands around and kind of tells you what to do, it’s like let me show you how it’s done because she played and coached at the highest levels,” Vasquez said.

Her love for basketball, along with her desire to share knowledge and build connections with young women shaped her decision to step into coaching.

“As a high school player, I wished so badly that I could have gone and played for four-years,” Hanson said. “Being at a level where I’m going to teach you hopefully what you need to know to get to four-year is a rewarding role to be in.”

Being able to have her knowledge spread from Mohr to her athletes keeps her legacy alive.

Hanson emphasizes being a mentor to young women.

“I just love the connection that you get to build in the relationships that occur in being a coach, then continue to blossom,” Hanson said. “My gyms aren’t quiet. Communication is such a huge piece of the game.”

Hanson requires encouragement, teamwork, motivation, and high levels of perseverance from her athletes.

Knowing individuals go through challenges in their lives, she wants to be there for her players while creating the hardest workers in the gym and pushing them to greatness.

Her players notice the energy she brings.

“She comes with a lot of energy and is very enthusiastic. She gets us all hyped up to make sure we play our part as a team,” business major Aymia Smitch, 19, said.

Hanson’s vision for ECC’s women’s basketball team is to be in the top three of their conference and make it to the playoffs.

She also aims to prepare players to transfer to four-year universities, both academically and athletically.

Hanson and her staff create PowerPoints for the players, going over their major, top schools, clubs on campus and more.

Hanson gives gratitude from the amount of support from administration and excitement for her new position.

Off the court, Hanson is one of eight siblings, including being a twin. Her hobbies are sunsets, going to the beach, and spending time with family and friends.

Expressing her being confident and loud in the gym, she admits to be an overthinker at home but her motivation is a quote referring to God, “He doesn’t call the prepared, He prepares the call”.

What began with a torn ACL injury and having two surgeries now gives Hanson wisdom on the court at ECC, where she is ready to lead a new generation of athletes through teaching them the lessons she’s carried.

“Something I learned from Coach Mohr, even my mom is being super encouraging. I am gonna yell the most positive things that you can hear all practice. I expect you to be a good teammate and push yourself as well,” Hanson said.

Coach Megan Hanson of El Camino women's basketball is getting involved, playing defense against her players, and wants them to improve their skills. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Coach Megan Hanson of El Camino women's basketball getting involved, playing defense against guard Ay'Mia Smith- Malone. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
El Camino women's basketball coach Megan Hanson is keying in on details during a drill in practice in ECC's North Gymnasium on Wednesday, Sept. 10. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
El Camino College women's basketball coach Megan Hanson is keying in on details during drills in practice in the ECC North Gymnasium on Wednesday, Sept. 10. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Coach Megan Hanson (left) of El Camino women's basketball and skills development coach Michael Talley (right), who is with the 94 feet family, are demonstrating a drill for the team in El Camino's North Gymnasium on Wednesday, Sept. 10. Coach Talley put a lot of emphasis on being balanced in practice. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
(L-R) El Camino College Warriors new women's basketball coach, Megan Hanson, and skills development coach, Michael Talley, practice drills for the team in ECC North Gymnasium on Wednesday, Sept. 10. Coach Talley is joining in from the 94 feet family and puts a lot of emphasis on being balanced in practice. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Coach Megan Hanson of El Camino women's basketball demonstrates proper technique on how to shoot the basketball to one of her players in ECC's North Gymnasium on Wednesday, Sept. 10. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
El Camino College womens basketball coach Coach Megan Hanson demonstrates proper technique on how to shoot with forward Sammy Moore in ECC's North Gymnasium on Wednesday, Sept. 10. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
MICASA and Puente host open mic event for student and faculty voices
El Camino Arts theater actress Olivia Westhead, 20, lights up the stage in her two-man drama-comedy production, "Everything You Want." (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
Curtains to open on 'An Evening Of One Act Plays'
Kairo Lopez, 2, (second from left) attempts to throw a frisbee in a game of catch with Elise Mai, 4, (far right) at a pop-up playground set up by El Camino College Childhood Development Club at the ECC Schauerman Library lawn on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The club educates students interested in the development of children in their communities, and allows club members to acquire knowledge, experience, and certificates in child development and early childhood education field. (Madison Moody | The Union)
Child Development Club hosts playgroups for student parents, child education majors
Nursing instructor Laura Bulatao enters her fourth week as a full-time faculty member for the fall semester at El Camino College on Tuesday, Sept. 16. Bulatao earned an associates degree at ECC, before earning a master's degree at Chamberlain University in Chicago. (Madison Moody | The Union)
A Leap Forward: El Camino alumna joins nursing faculty
Students and staff celebrate the kickoff for Hispanic Heritage Month at the Student Services plaza on Tuesday, Sept. 16. The event offered food, a resource fair and a live music performance by Banda AZ from 12-2 p.m. (Madison Moody | The Union)
Hispanic Heritage Month events to feature Disney and Nickelodeon consultant, self-care workshop and more
El Camino College Tabletop Gaming Club members inform interested students during the three-day Club Rush event Monday, Sept. 8, on the Library Lawn. (Seph Peters | The Union)
Club Rush brings energy to Library Lawn with music, robots and community
More in Basketball
Head coach Megan Hanson (left) of El Camino women's basketball and skills development coach Michael Talley (right), who is with the 94 feet family, are demonstrating a drill for the team in El Camino's North Gymnasium on Wednesday, Sept. 10. Coach Talley put a lot of emphasis on being balanced in practice. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Warriors women's basketball gets fifth coach in program history
El Camino College women’s basketball Coach Steve Shaw attempts to galvanize the team as the competition locks down their offense in a game against the Irvine Valley Lasers on Nov. 21, 2023. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
Longtime, award-winning women's basketball coach demoted at ECC
Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum gets her hair fixed during her photoshoot at the El Camino College gymnasium in Torrance, Calif., on Monday, May 12. Plum joined the Los Angeles Sparks in 2025 after being traded from the Las Vegas Aces. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Los Angeles Sparks film at El Camino ahead of season
El Camino College women's basketball Coach Steve Shaw attempts to galvanize the team as the competition locks down their offense in a game against the Irvine Valley Lasers on Nov. 21, 2023. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
From Athlete to Mentor: Building a basketball legacy at El Camino
Cerritos shortstop DJ Massey slides for home plate after an error by El Camino's second baseman Connor Meidroth. The Cerritos College Falcons beat the El Camino College Warriors in extra innings 8-5 on Thursday, March 7. Massey went 2 for 5 with one RBI. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Warrior Watch: Surviving spring sports teams seek hardware
Warriors guard Teena Ponce, left, defends the paint during the team's practice at the ECC Gym Complex on Thursday, Feb. 28. This was Ponce's last year at El Camino College. She made the 2022-23 All SCC team the previous year. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
Lack of players shuts down Women's Basketball season
More in Sports
El Camino College attacker No. 11 Olivia Mozian prepares to serve during a home game against Chaffey College on Wednesday, Oct. 1. The Warriors would go on to win 8-5 in their third conference game of the season. (Lillian Yamada | The Union)
Warriors women's water polo team widens Chaffey College's losing streak
Murdock Stadium's scoreboard sits blank during the day at El Camino College on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The Penn State Nittany Lions football team from Pennsylvania State University practiced at the stadium Friday, Oct. 3, ahead of its match against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
No. 7 ranked Penn State football prepares at El Camino College for Big Ten matchup
Murdock Stadium's stands sit empty during the day Tuesday, Sept. 30, at El Camino College. Beginning spring semester 2026, a women's flag football program will join the other two sports — football and track and field — played at the stadium. Jeffrey Baumunk, interim dean of Kinesiology and Athletics at ECC, said the program will begin as a club sport before transitioning to a competitive team recognized by the California Community College Athletic Association. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Women's flag football program to be offered at El Camino College
(L-R) San Bernardino Valley Wolverine forward Victor Gutierrez shields the ball from El Camino Warrior defender Noah Edwards at the ECC Athletics Field on Friday, Sept. 26. El Camino suffered its second loss of the season with a 2-0 defeat to SBVC. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
No. 4 ranked Warriors men's soccer falls to No. 14 San Bernardino Valley College
Quarterback Evan Tomich of El Camino strolls in for touchdown in a 52-35 win against Chaffey at Murdock Stadium on Sept. 20. (Donovan Harris | The Union) Photo credit: Donovan Harris
Warriors football team's steam rises past Chaffey College Panthers
(L-R) East LA utility Magaly Melgar tries to block El Camino utility Alyssa Mack as she attempts to shoot in the ECC Aquatics Center on Wednesday, Sept. 17. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Warriors women’s water polo muzzles Huskies