Advertisement
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Serving up a new era: a coach on and off the court

Byline photo of Greg Fontanilla
By Greg FontanillaNovember 18, 2024
Three-time Olympic medalist April Ross gives direction to students participating in the beach volleyball clinic held on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Ross was hired to become the new coach of El Camino College’s beach volleyball program, taking over for longtime coach LeValley Pattison. (Mario Trejos | The Union)

On the sand courts at the Tokyo Olympics, the sound of Australia’s Mariafe Artacho del Solar’s hand slapping the ball during a serve echoes through the empty stadium.

With the American team needing just one point to win the women’s beach volleyball gold medal match, Artacho del Solar launches the ball into the net, giving victory to the Americans.

April Ross will never forget what happened next.

Roars of celebration erupt from the six-foot, one-inch tall Ross as she and her beach partner Alix Klineman defeat Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy. The rays of victory gleam down on Ross and her signature braided dirty blonde ponytail.

Accomplishing what many other Olympic athletes have done before them since 1896, the U.S. duo of Ross and Klineman cemented themselves in Olympic history as gold medalists.

Adding to her medal set of silver and bronze, Ross, the recently-hired El Camino College women’s beach volleyball coach, secures a full medal Olympic set.

Clinching the gold medal meant studying the Australian team to establish a game plan heading into the match. That determination and hard work paid off.

“It was pure elation and it was a dream come true,” Ross said. “I knew it was going to mean a lot for my career to cap it off with a gold medal.”

April Ross introducing herself to a group of El Camino College students who participated in a volleyball clinic that was hosted on the campus beach courts on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.
April Ross addressing a group of El Camino College students who attended a volleyball clinic hosted on the campus beach courts on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The clinic was an opportunity for Ross to introduce herself as ECC’s new beach volleyball coach as well as making herself available to any potential players who would also like introduce themselves. (Mario Trejos | The Union)

Marking the end of an illustrious 18-year-playing career, Ross, 42, who retired in early November, took over for longtime coach LeValley Pattison, who retired at the end of the spring 2024 season.

The three-time Olympic medalist said the realization of retirement became a regular feeling, which began at the AVP Huntington Beach Open in May.

Pairing up with Klineman, who announced her retirement in an Instagram post on Nov. 4, Ross played her last professional competition at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Nov. 10.

“I really wanted to finish the season and play in the AVP League for my last year,” she said. “We finished on a high note and I was pretty excited to retire at that point.”

Bringing experience as a world class beach volleyball player to El Camino’s beach program is rare, according to athletic director Jeffrey Miera.

“It’s not often that you get an individual with the experience, knowledge, the expertise that April [Ross] possesses,” Miera said.

Ross said taking the time to know her players on a personal level is an element she would like to incorporate into her coaching style.

“Having an open-door policy and trying to convey that they [players] can talk to me about whatever is going on, any issues they’re having, and I’ll try to help problem-solve with them,” Ross said.

Klineman highlighted Ross’ strengths that include the ability to adapt, which she says is crucial in her role as a coach.

“She’s a very free-thinker,” Klineman said. “For her to be able to pair up with three different people and go to the Olympics, get medals with all three of them, just shows that she can really adapt to her environment and deal with different types of personalities.

In addition to winning an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo with Klineman, Ross secured a silver medal with Jen Kessy in London against compatriots Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh-Jennings in 2012.

Four years later, Ross paired up with Walsh-Jennings to take home a bronze medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

Long before being tapped to coach at El Camino, she established herself as one of the most decorated beach volleyball players in Olympic history, adding to her resume, which includes 46 victories in the AVP league, medals at the World Championships, as well as medals in FIVB competitions.

Hailing from Costa Mesa, Ross played a variety of sports, including soccer and gymnastics.

In high school, Ross played volleyball as a middle blocker at Newport Harbor for coach Dan Glenn, who also coached May-Treanor, five years her senior.

A turning point in the early stages of her volleyball career, Glenn called her up to the varsity squad as a freshman. Feeling intimidated playing with experienced upperclassmen, she saw the bright side of playing with girls older than her.

“What I didn’t realize at the time was it was a blessing to be put on a team where all the players were so much better than I was, because I was able to learn from them,” Ross said.

Through hard work, she attended the University of Southern California where she transitioned to playing outside hitter, helping the team capture back-to-back NCAA titles in indoor volleyball in 2002 and 2003, under the direction of coach Mick Haley.

Her senior year in 2003, USC’s indoor women’s volleyball team went undefeated, claiming their second national title over the University of Florida.

“It was really exciting, winning our first one,” the former Trojan said.

After playing for the Trojans, Ross ventured out to play professionally indoors in Puerto Rico for the Ponce Leonas.

While Ross said she has not experienced many low points during her volleyball career, she experienced feeling homesick while playing outside of the United States.

“I was away from my friends and family, injured and just lonely,” Ross said. “That was not fun.”

During her indoor career, she developed a few injuries, including tendonitis in her knees, which eventually called for surgery to clear out cartilage.

However, this changed after making the transition from playing indoors to the sand in 2006, allowing her to be injury-free.

Pairing up with Kessy on the sand allowed her to sustain the sport professionally, a time she describes was another turning point in her career.

“The fact that Jen [Kessy] and I were winning [games] and was able to sustain financially, that was what allowed me to do it as a profession,” Ross said.

That profession led her to El Camino, where she will succeed Pattison, who became the first coach for the college’s beach program in 2016, when the program was officially recognized by the California Community College Athletic Association.

For eight seasons under Pattison, the program saw top-five finishes in California that included a tie for a third place finish in 2018.

Similar to the three-time Olympic medalist and former Trojan, Pattison switched from indoor volleyball to the sand after coaching the women’s indoor volleyball team for 26 seasons.

Longevity and a desire for flexibility played a role in her decision to retire.

“I just felt like it’s time to give somebody else a shot,” Pattison said. “I’d like to be able to travel a bit and do some different things.”

Pattison plans on spending more time with her family in retirement, closing a long and storied coaching career.

Meanwhile, Ross and her husband Josh Riley, a firefighter with the Burbank Fire Department, welcomed their son Ross Riley in October 2023.

She would like to balance her time coaching and spending time with her family as well.

“I feel like being here at El Camino close to home, I can coach, pursue this career, mentor the girls here and then spend a lot of time with my family – those two things were really important,” Ross said.

Photo courtesy of April Ross

As she prepares for her role coaching the women’s beach team, having a son has given the retired beach volleyball star a new purpose.

“Teaching someone how to do all the things you need to do in life, helping them develop as a human and molding them, trying to set them up for a good life,” Ross said. “That holds a very significant purpose.”

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
El Camino College Academic Senate President and cosmetology professor Charlene Brewer-Smith demonstrates hair trimming techniques on Lucy Dallavo's hair on Oct. 16. Brewer-Smith has worked at El Camino since 2008.
From student to president: the rise of a cosmetology educator
Advanced dance students rehearse on Nov. 13 at Marsee Auditorium in preparation for the Advanced Dance Concert. The concert will be on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. in the Marsee Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for students with valid ID. (Kayla Mitchell | The Union)
A sneak peek of the Fall Advance Dance Concert
With a handheld stopwatch in hand, longtime track and field and cross-country coach Dean Lofgren prepares to send long-distance runners out for intervals on the track at Murdock Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Lofgren will be calling it a career at El Camino College after almost 40 years of coaching. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Racing for the finish: longtime cross-country, track and field coach to retire
El Camino College’s new Associate Dean of Humanities Edward Rice with his debut book, Cosmic Granny, in his office on Oct. 14. Cosmic Granny tells the story of retired space commander Norma Gnarly and her adventures with her grandchildren. (Katie Gronenthal | The Union)
Out of the box, into the cosmos
El Camino College Boxing Club members Christopher Munoz and club president Alec Rodriguez (right) spar during the a weekly meeting on Friday, Oct. 11. The Boxing Club will host an organized sparring event at Sweet Science Gym in Hawthorne on Tuesday, Nov. 26. (Mario Trejos | The Union)
Training inside and out of the ring: combining passion and purpose
Professor Rose Cerofeci collects the phones of her English 1A students prior to class beginning on Sept. 30, 2024. Cerofeci instituted the "no phones" policy for her classroom to promote a better learning environment. (Erica Lee | The Union) Photo credit: Erica Lee
No cellphone, no problem
More in Sports
After clinching a playoff berth and a National Northern League title, Warriors defensive coordinator Matt Kirk holds up one finger to signify his team as league champions. Kirk and the Warriors will wrap up the regular season on the road against Allan Hancock on Nov. 16. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Warriors football team execute comeback against Ventura, clinch National Northern League title
El Camino College Warriors defender Frankie McKinnon, right, and East Los Angeles College Huskies defender Veronica Diaz Chino contest each other for control of the ball near the Huskies’ penalty area during the women’s soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 5. After leading 1-0 in the first half, the Warriors would win its final game of the regular season against the Huskies 6-0. The Warriors will play against the Cerritos College Falcons in the first round of the South Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, Nov. 8. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Sanchez, Camacho, guide women's soccer team to victory over East Los Angeles in final South Coast Conference clash
The El Camino College men's soccer team line up for a photograph after winning 4-0 against the East Los Angeles Huskies. The Warriors' next game takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 12, against an opponent that is yet to be announced. The men's soccer team remained unbeaten at home throughout the season. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
El Camino men's soccer team shuts out East Los Angeles, clinch South Coast Conference title and first-round bye
El Camino Warriors head coach Mike Jacobson, left, and assistant coach Miguel Sanchez, gather the team for a debrief after a final score of 1-1 against the Cerritos Falcons on the ECC Soccer Field on Tuesday, Oct. 29. In his five seasons with the ECC men’s soccer team, Jacobson has led the Warriors to the 3C2A SoCal Regional Playoffs four straight years, clenching the state championship in 2023. (Philip Mawamba | The Union)
El Camino men’s soccer holds top spot in South Coast Conference
El Camino Warriors women's waterpolo attacker, Olivia Mozian attempts to make a pass to another teammate while Long Beach City Vikings attacker Leilani Sanchez moves in to intercept on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (Mario Trejos | The Union)
El Camino women's water polo devastated by Long Beach in South Coast Conference clash
El Camino College Warriors defender Vanessa Lopez, left, challenges Long Beach City College Vikings midfielder Laila Alfadhiel for control of the ball on the ECC Soccer Field on Friday, Oct. 18. Lopez played in 17 games, drawing 12 starts and three assists last season. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
El Camino women’s soccer snap No. 4 Long Beach's win streak