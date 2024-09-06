El Camino Warriors dominate Fullerton Hornets in one-sided game at home

The Warriors of El Camino made a splash against the Hornets of Fullerton College in a one-sided water polo match, dominating 17-3 on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the ECC Aquatic Center.

Fullerton held their own with 16 shots and 16 saves throughout the four periods while El Camino came in with a massive push of scoring in 12 goals in the first period including five from freshman center Robbie Josic.

“It was kind of nice to shake the rust off, we have a lot of things coming our way,” Warriors coach Noah Rubke said. “Nice to get everyone in for a little bit and see what they can work on as a team and individually.”

While the Warriors hit 12 goals in the first period, Fullerton’s utility David Quintana hit the Hornet’s first goal, with an assist from Jeremiah Pewthers.

“This game honestly kind of suck just because we’re a smaller team and these players are really good, but it was still a fun game and always fun to come out,” Quintana said.

A unexpected goal by Hornet goalkeeper Kameron Celie was scored in the second period. Throughout the game he tallied two steals and one goal in a span of four shots.

With two minutes and five seconds to go in the third period, El Camino’s 15th goal was a highlight reel moment with utility Jaziel Lopez finding the net, and attacker Max Hale providing the perfect assist to seal the play.

In the final period, The Warriors scored two more goals from El Camino utility players Max Megaw scoring 16 unassisted and Nolan Charlap assisting attacker Cooper Josic to give El Camino the 17 score.

The game ended with Fullerton utility player John Darnbrough giving his fellow team their third goal.

“This our first game so far mostly just practicing,” attacker Scott Fujiwara said. “It would be cool if we get regionals.”

Teamwork also means a lot to Hornets head coach Mauricio Velazquez despite not winning their first game.

“Aside from the goal, what we try to accomplish in the water which is teamwork and team unity,” Velazquez said. “We also try to accomplish the goals of working together as a unit, being cohesive, making sure we’re doing well with our studies and education well outside of the water.”

The Warriors will next face Rio Hondo College in an afternoon match at the National Cypress College Tournament. The game is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. at the El Camino pool.