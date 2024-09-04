The student news site of El Camino College

Warriors Continue Strong Start with 3-1 Win Over Mustangs

By Elliott Bullock IiSeptember 4, 2024
El Camino forward Steven Alvarenga (right) celebrates his goal with Marvin Gamez (left). (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union}

The El Camino College Warriors extended their winning streak to two games with a convincing 3-1 victory over the Norco Mustangs on Sept. 3.

In a game marked by intense competition and aggressive play, the match kicked off with a flurry of fouls and passing exchanges as both teams struggled to gain control.

The Warriors continued to assert their dominance in the second half with forward Steven Alvarenga scoring the Warriors’ second goal during the second period of play.

During the 49th minute, Warriors forward Steven Alvarenga (right) celebrates as he scores his first goal of the season and puts the Warriors lead to 2-0 against the Norco Mustangs. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
“Honestly, the whole sequence of that play was all team effort,” Alvarenga said. “It started from the defense up to the forwards.”

El Camino struck first early in the game with sophomore forward Alek Palomares, assisted by midfielder Charlie Cazares, scoring the opening goal 32 minutes into the game, setting the tone for the rest of the match.

Near the end of the first half, Palomares attempted to score another goal, but a block from Norco goalkeeper Adan Zamora prevented the shot from going into the net.

El Camino forward Steven Alverenga dashes to the stands and celebrates with fans as he scores a goal for the Warriors. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)

Despite Norco’s best efforts, including a remarkable save by Zamora, the Mustangs were unable to equalize before halftime.

The Warriors’ offensive prowess was further demonstrated when midfielder Chris Organista scored the third goal, thanks to a precise corner kick from Cazares. The Warriors kept the Mustangs at bay throughout the game, with Norco struggling to find the back of the net, despite numerous attempts.

Norco scored a consolation goal late in the game, making it 3-1.

Despite the loss, Mustangs midfielder Kaeden Talebi acknowledged the competitive nature of the match.

El Camino forward center Steven Alvarenga defends the ball from Norco midfielder Andrew Garcia. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
“It was a more intense game compared to our match against Fullerton,” Talebi said. “It was fast-paced, something we haven’t faced before, and we hope to win every game moving forward.”

Alvarenga expressed optimism for the season ahead.

“Our goal is to win every game and make a strong run into the playoffs and the final four,” Alvarenga said.

The Warriors will be on the road to face the Cypress College Chargers on Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. at Cypress College. Tickets for the game will cost $5 in cash for entry into the venue in addition to purchasing a parking permit.

