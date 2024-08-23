The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino sweeps season opener against Glendale in 3 sets

Byline photo of Greg Fontanilla
By Greg FontanillaAugust 23, 2024
The Warriors of El Camino College are all smiles after sweeping Glendale 3-0 (25-9, 25-7, 26-24) in their season opener at home on Friday, Aug. 23. The Warriors will be on the road at Bakersfield College at the Bakersfield Quad for a doubleheader against Santa Barbara at 10 a.m. and will face Bakersfield at 2 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

The El Camino College Warriors women’s volleyball team swept the Glendale Vaqueros in a 3-0 victory in its season opener on Friday, Aug. 23.

Sophomore outside hitter Scheala Nielsen led the team in with 14 kills, along with middle blocker Aireon Scott and Payton Garrison, who are returners from last season. Scott and Garrison recorded 7 and 10 kills, respectively.

“We ended up coming together and figuring out the problem, making a couple of changes and being able to retrieve our points back and pull through the rest of the game,” Scott said.

El Camino opposite hitter Payton Garrison and middle blocker Aireon Scott block an attack by Karina Biel at the El Camino Gymnasium on Friday, Aug. 23. The Warriors will be on the road at Bakersfield College at the Bakersfield Quad for a doubleheader against Santa Barbara at 10 a.m. and will face Bakersfield at 2 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
El Camino opposite hitter Payton Garrison and middle blocker Aireon Scott block an attack by Glendale's Karina Biel at the El Camino Gymnasium on Friday, Aug. 23. El Camino swept Glendale 3-0 in their season opener. The Warriors will be on the road at Bakersfield College at the Bakersfield Quad for a doubleheader against Santa Barbara at 10 a.m. and will face Bakersfield at 2 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

The Warriors played a one-sided game, claiming the first two sets 25-9, 25-7, but played a tough match in the third set, in which both teams traded point after point.

A kill by Glendale sophomore outside hitter Karina Biel put Glendale back into the mix, tying the game at 24. In a win-by-two situation, a service error by Biel gave El Camino the lead 25-24. El Camino sophomore Alyssa Estrada secured the team its first win of the season with a service ace.

Alyssa Estrada celebrates a point during a game against Glendale at the El Camino Gymnasium on Friday, Aug. 23. El Camino swept Glendale 3-0 in their season opener at home. The Warriors will be on the road at Bakersfield College at the Bakersfield Quad for a doubleheader against Santa Barbara at 10 a.m. and will face Bakersfield at 2 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Alyssa Estrada celebrates a point during a game against Glendale at the El Camino Gymnasium on Friday, Aug. 23. El Camino swept Glendale 3-0 in their season opener at home. The Warriors will be on the road at Bakersfield College at the Bakersfield Quad for a doubleheader against Santa Barbara at 10 a.m. and will face Bakersfield at 2 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

Freshman libero Maddie Gloria recorded 9 digs in a defensive effort against the Vaqueros. Nielsen led the team with 13 digs, while freshman Erica Griffiths, who is also a beach volleyball player, recorded 10 digs and 20 assists.

“I wanted to stay true to myself, and bring everybody up as the libero on the team,” Gloria said.

Zariah Honeycutt, a sophomore outside hitter plays defense on a serve receive during a game against Glendale on Friday, Aug. 23 at the El Camino Gymnasium. Honeycutt recorded 4 kills and 3 digs in a 3-0 victory. The Warriors will be on the road at Bakersfield College at the Bakersfield Quad for a doubleheader against Santa Barbara at 10 a.m. and will face Bakersfield at 2 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Zariah Honeycutt, a sophomore outside hitter plays defense on a serve receive during a game against Glendale on Friday, Aug. 23 at the El Camino Gymnasium. Honeycutt recorded 4 kills and 3 digs in a 3-0 victory. The Warriors will be on the road at Bakersfield College at the Bakersfield Quad for a doubleheader against Santa Barbara at 10 a.m. and will face Bakersfield at 2 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

Liz Hazell, now in her 7th season coaching the team, attributed nerves from her team and Glendale’s strong play in the third set.

“For some of them, it was their first game in that third set, so probably a little bit of nerves,” Hazell said. “Glendale responded and played a little better too, so it was a combo of that.”

Glendale middle blocker Poet Crum and opposite hitter Jazlyn Bradley attempt to block an attack by El Camino outside hitter Scheala Nielsen on Friday, Aug. 23 at the El Camino Gymnasium. Nielsen recorded 14 kills and 13 digs leading the team offensively and defensively.
Glendale middle blocker Poet Crum and opposite hitter Jazlyn Bradley attempt to block an attack by El Camino outside hitter Scheala Nielsen on Friday, Aug. 23 at the El Camino Gymnasium. Nielsen recorded 14 kills and 13 digs leading the team offensively and defensively in a 3-0 victory in their season opener. The Warriors will be on the road at Bakersfield College at the Bakersfield Quad for a doubleheader against Santa Barbara at 10 a.m. and will face Bakersfield at 2 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

Following the loss, Glendale coach Yvette Ybarra declined an interview with The Union, saying “I’m sorry, I can’t talk right now.”

El Camino will be on the road to Bakersfield College on Saturday, Aug. 23 to play in a doubleheader against Santa Barbara at 10 a.m. and Bakersfield at 2 p.m. at the Bakersfield Quad.

