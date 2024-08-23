El Camino sweeps season opener against Glendale in 3 sets

The El Camino College Warriors women’s volleyball team swept the Glendale Vaqueros in a 3-0 victory in its season opener on Friday, Aug. 23.

Sophomore outside hitter Scheala Nielsen led the team in with 14 kills, along with middle blocker Aireon Scott and Payton Garrison, who are returners from last season. Scott and Garrison recorded 7 and 10 kills, respectively.

“We ended up coming together and figuring out the problem, making a couple of changes and being able to retrieve our points back and pull through the rest of the game,” Scott said.

The Warriors played a one-sided game, claiming the first two sets 25-9, 25-7, but played a tough match in the third set, in which both teams traded point after point.

A kill by Glendale sophomore outside hitter Karina Biel put Glendale back into the mix, tying the game at 24. In a win-by-two situation, a service error by Biel gave El Camino the lead 25-24. El Camino sophomore Alyssa Estrada secured the team its first win of the season with a service ace.

Freshman libero Maddie Gloria recorded 9 digs in a defensive effort against the Vaqueros. Nielsen led the team with 13 digs, while freshman Erica Griffiths, who is also a beach volleyball player, recorded 10 digs and 20 assists.

“I wanted to stay true to myself, and bring everybody up as the libero on the team,” Gloria said.

Liz Hazell, now in her 7th season coaching the team, attributed nerves from her team and Glendale’s strong play in the third set.

“For some of them, it was their first game in that third set, so probably a little bit of nerves,” Hazell said. “Glendale responded and played a little better too, so it was a combo of that.”

Following the loss, Glendale coach Yvette Ybarra declined an interview with The Union, saying “I’m sorry, I can’t talk right now.”